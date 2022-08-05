Trump news – live: Ex-president’s lawyers in touch with DoJ over Jan 6 probe as Dick Cheney calls him ‘coward’
Jan 6 investigators are summoning more and more figures in ex-president’s inner circle
Dick Cheney brands Donald Trump ‘greatest ever threat to our Republic’
Attorneys representing former president Donald Trump are reportedly in contact with the Department of Justice in hopes of shielding conversations with his former advisers from the criminal probe into his attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Earlier, investigators leading the federal probe filed a lawsuit against former White House adviser Peter Navarro to recover emails relevant to its investigation into Mr Trump’s role. The emails in question were sent from Mr Navarro’s personal email account, but have been determined to be presidential records – and thus US government property.
The probe has also subpoenaed former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and his deputy Patrick Philbin. The counsel’s office is thought to have been crucial in refusing to let former president Donald Trump politicise the executive branch’s legal apparatus to secure a second term.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s children Donald Jr and Ivanka have both been deposed in another investigation, this time the New York attorney general’s long-running probe into the Trump Organization’s real estate dealings.
Kari Lake (finally) wins Arizona primary
Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, a former critic of the president who has since joined the anti-LGBT culture war and embraced election fraud conspiracy theories, has been declared the winner of her GOP primary after days of vote-counting.
Ms Lake joins several other extreme Republican figures on the Arizona ballot. Among the others are Senate candidate Blake Masters, who has been in hot water for a history of racist online posts, and secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem, a hardcore 2020 election denier.
Read more:
Trump ally Kari Lake wins GOP primary for Arizona governor
Former television news anchor Kari Lake has won the Republican primary for Arizona governor
Sarah Palin returns to CPAC
After a few years in the political wilderness aside from a few bizarre public appearances, Sarah Palin is back, running in the special election to fill Alaska’s open seat in the House of Representatives. She enjoys Donald Trump’s endorsement in that race, where the three-way runoff election will be held on 16 August.
Here’s Ms Palin speaking at CPAC yesterday on the matter of “unconstitutional” threats to the future of the US:
ICYMI: Ivanka and Donald Jr deposed in New York
Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to testify to the New York Attorney General’s probe into his business and tax affairs – but he isn’t the first member of his family to be deposed.
After their efforts to fend off a subpoena failed, the ex-president’s children Ivanka and Donald Jr have recently been separately questioned. While Mr Trump Jr deposed last Thursday, his sister’s deposition took place on Wednesday, CNN reported. Their depositions were initially scheduled for 15 July, but were postponed after their mother Ivana Trump – the former president’s first wife – died.
Read more from Namita Singh.
Ivanka and Don Jr depose in New York’s Trump Organization probe, report says
Former president is expected to testify later this month
Lincoln Project jumps on CPAC extremism
The Lincoln Project, a group formed by anti-Trump Republicans to rail against the former president and his agenda, has fallen out of favour somewhat since its halcyon days in the early phase of the 2020 election cycle, but it continues to put out videos laying bare the worst tendencies of the modern Trump-led Republican Party.
Its latest one, produced on a quick turnaround, riffs on CPAC’s decision to host Hungarian premier Viktor Orban.
Explainer: What if the Jan 6 committee issues a criminal referral for Trump?
Speculation continues to swirl regarding whether Donald Trump would face criminal charges resulting from the Jan 6 attack after it became clear that the select committee was laying out a case to prove his various wrongdoings.
Attention has turned in recent weeks to the committee’s chair and vice chair, who have appeared to take the opposite positions from a majority of their respective parties regarding whether the committee itself would formally call for Donald Trump’s prosecution.
John Bowden reports:
What would happen if the Jan 6 committee issues a criminal referral for Donald Trump?
Committee members have disagreed whether to formally request charges against ex-president
Trump lawyers reportedly in contact with Justice Department over January 6 probe
Attorneys representing former president Donald Trump are reportedly in contact with the Justice Department in hopes of shielding conversations with his former advisers from the criminal probe into his attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
According to CNN, Mr Trump’s lawyers have had “direct communication” with prosecutors with the Washington, DC US Attorney’s office who are working under Thomas Windom, the federal prosecutor overseeing cases related to January 6.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump lawyers reportedly in contact with Justice Department over January 6 probe
Mr Trump’s attorneys are in discussions over whether he can shield conversations with his former White House aides from a grand jury
Democrats sue to keep Greens off North Carolina ballot
North Carolina Democrats, accused by the Green Party of meddling in its petitioning process to qualify candidates for the November ballot, have asked a state court to overturn a unanimous elections board vote granting the Green Party official recognition despite allegations of fraud.
Democrats sue to keep Green Party off North Carolina ballot
North Carolina Democrats have asked a state court to overturn an elections board vote granting the Green Party official recognition despite allegations of fraud
Watch: Dick Cheney calls Trump ‘coward’ and ‘greatest ever threat to our Republic’
Trump expected to testify soon in NY civil investigation
Donald Trump could be questioned under oath in the long-running investigation by the New York attorney general into his dealings as the real estate mogul.
Top top law officer Letitia James’ office said in May that it was closing in on the end of its probe and investigators have amassed substantial evidence that could support legal action against Trump, his company or both.
Mr Trump’s deposition could be a critical moment in the probe as the former president’s company was alleged to have misled banks and tax authorities about the cost of his prized assets like golf courses and skyscrapers.
His testimony has been dubbed as one of the few remaining pieces, the attorney general’s office said.
Eastman wanted to challenge Senate election results in Georgia after Jan 6 failure
The ex-law professor who hatched former president Donald Trump’s failed plan to keep Congress from certifying his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden continued arguing for Republicans loyal to Mr Trump to press on with searches for alleged election fraud after Mr Trump’s term ended.
According to the New York Times, former Chapman University law professor John Eastman sent an email to Trump lawyer Rudolph Giuliani on 20 January 2021 — the day Mr Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States — advocating that Republicans challenge the results of the recent Georgia special elections in which Peach State voters had elected two Democratic senators.
Andrew Feinberg has the story from Washington, DC.
Trump ‘coup memo’ lawyer also wanted to challenge Senate election results
Eastman is credited with hatching Trump’s failed plan to keep Congress from certifying his 2020 election loss
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies