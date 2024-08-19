Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago - watch livestream

Support truly

Watch live as the 2024 Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago on Monday 19 August.

Joe Biden, forced to abandon his presidential reelection bid, will make a speech to urge fellow Democrats to unite behind Kamala Harris in the fight for the White House against Republican rival Donald Trump.

Democrats gathered for their national convention at United Center, home to Chicago’s basketball and hockey teams, while hundreds of protesters assembled at a nearby park to pressure the party to drop military support for Israel’s Gaza offensive.

President Biden’s appearance to start the four-day event will serve as a symbolic passing of the torch to his No. 2 after he quit the race under pressure from top Democrats worried that the 81-year-old incumbent was too old to win or serve another four years.

He will use his speech to portray Former President Trump as a threat to American democracy while touting the achievements of the Biden-Harris administration.

Vice President Harris will formally accept the Democratic nomination on Thursday night with a highly anticipated speech.

If elected on 5 November, she would make US history as the first female president.