Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre
Cornyn is senator leading GOP negotiations on gun reform after twin tragedies in Buffalo and Uvalde
A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.
John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.
Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.
More follows...
