GOP candidate who backed Trump’s election lies set to win Senate primary in New Hampshire after chief opponent concedes

Wednesday 14 September 2022 14:22
(Independent)

Don Bolduc, a retired US Army general and a proponent of the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, appears to have won New Hampshire’s Republican primary election.

His chief opponent, state senate president Chuck Morse, who was endorsed by Governor Chris Sununu and backed by more than $4.5m from Republican campaigns, conceded to Mr Bolduc on Wednesday.

Mr Bolduc is set to face Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan in November’s general election.

This is a developing story

