Trump news – live: Mike Lindell says FBI seized his phone, as Trump shares bizarre QAnon image
Rolling coverage of the former president’s latest legal woes
Liz Cheney says new revelations reveal true ‘danger’ of Trump
Mike Lindell, the pro-Donald Trump conspiracy theorist and CEO of My Pillow, said Tuesday that the FBI has seized his cell phone at a fast food restaurant in Minnesota.
The chair of the powerful House Oversight Committee has asked the National Archives and Records Administration (Nara) to determine whether any more records that should have been given to the archives at the end of Mr Trump’s term remain missing.
In a letter to Acting Archivist of the United States Debra Wall, Representative Carolyn Maloney raised the possibility that Mr Trump is continuing to harbour stolen government records at properties other than the Florida beach club where he maintains his private residence.
Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has subpoenaed dozens of current and former Trump aides as part of its investigation into the storming of the Capitol, with some even having their phones seized.
The department has also said it is willing to accept one of the Trump team’s candidates to serve as a “special master” who will review the records seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago.
Giuliani’s ex wife says he’s embarrassing himself
Rudy Giuliani’s ex-wife claims that the man she married more than 20 years ago possesses little resemblance to the election denying Trump-pundit she sees in today’s political arena.
“I can certainly tell you - the person you see now is not the man I married,” Judith Giuliani said in an interview with Inside Edition, set to air on Tuesday night. “We, for a long time, were a very good team. Then things changed.”
Johanna Chisholm has the story.
Rudy Giuliani’s ex wife says he’s embarrassing himself: ‘He’s not the man I married’
The remarks from Mr Giuliani’s third wife, Judith Giuliani, are to appear in full during an Inside Edition interview on Tuesday night
Fox News anchor says Republicans ‘going down the wrong road’ with abortion ban
Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier warned Republicans that they are “going down the wrong road” heading into the midterm elections after senator Lindsey Graham introduced a proposal for a national 15-week abortion ban.
In an appearance alongside John Roberts on the programme America Reports on Tuesday afternoon, Baier sounded the alarm that the party’s attempts to limit and criminalise access to abortion has the potential to upend their efforts to retake the US House and Senate in November.
“I do think the Dobbs case and the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade had a big effect on independents and women in particular — and suburban voting areas especially,” Baier said.
“And now with Sen Graham’s effort, it is raising eyebrows about — are Republicans going down the wrong road with the nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks, after saying it’s up to the states in the wake of Dobbs?”
Abe Asher has more.
Fox News anchor says Republicans ‘going down the wrong road’ with abortion ban
Sen Lindsey Graham introduced a 15-week national abortion ban proposal on Tuesday
Justice Department warns against delay in Trump investigation
The Justice Department yesterday tore into former president Donald Trump’s lawyers for their delaying the investigation of classified documents seized at his Florida resort.
In a court filing, the department said: “Plaintiff [Trump] has characterised the government’s criminal investigation as a ‘document storage dispute’ or an ‘overdue library book scenario’.”
“In doing so, plaintiff has not addressed the potential harms that could result from mishandling classified information or the strict requirements imposed by law for handling such materials,” the filing read, according to NBC News.
It added that the documents had “markings signifying that their unauthorised disclosure ‘reasonably could be expected to result in damage to the national security,’ including ‘exceptionally grave damage’”.
A further delay would cause “irreparable harm” to the government and the public.
The department has also urged district judge Aileen Cannon to allow it to proceed for now with its criminal investigation into the over 100 classified documents that were recovered from the 45th president’s Mar-a-Lago resort.
Lindsey Graham unveils nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks
Republican senator Lindsey Graham introduced a nationwide abortion ban Tuesday, sending shockwaves through both parties ahead of the mid-term elections.
Mr Graham’s own Republican Party leaders did not immediately embrace his abortion ban bill, which would prohibit the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy with rare exceptions, and has almost no chance of becoming law in the Democratic-held Congress.
Democrats torched it as an alarming signal of where “MAGA” Republicans are headed if they win control of the House and Senate in November.
“America’s got to make some decisions,” Mr Graham said at a news conference at the Capitol.
Read more here.
GOP's Graham unveils nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has introduced a bill calling for a nationwide abortion ban
Who is Raymond Dearie, the Brooklyn judge Trump wants as ‘special master’?
Donald Trump’s legal team has suggested judge Raymond Dearie be appointed as the “special master” to review top-secret documents taken during the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago.
The former president and the Justice Department had earlier reached the rare agreement that a special master, or court-appointed legal professional, should be appointed for the process.
Shweta Sharma looks at the former president’s suggestion for the position.
Who is Raymond Dearie, the Brooklyn judge Trump wants as ‘special master’?
‘DoJ would be wise to agree to Judge Dearie’, Andrew Weissmann, one of Trump’s harshest critics, says
ICYMI: DoJ accepts Trump nominee as ‘special master’ in top secret papers probe
The Justice Department has said that it is prepared to accept a candidate put forward by Donald Trump’s legal team as “special master” to review top-secret documents taken during the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago.
Federal prosecutors stated in a filing late on Monday that senior Judge Raymond Dearie is acceptable, along with its own two nominations, retired federal judges Barbara Jones and Thomas Griffith.
“Each have substantial judicial experience, during which they have presided over federal criminal and civil cases, including federal cases involving national security and privilege concerns,” the DoJ prosecutors wrote.
Graeme Massie reports.
Justice Department accepts Trump nominee as ‘special master’ in secret papers probe
US District Judge Aileen Cannon must now decide who will fill the role
Cheney says new revelations reveal true ‘danger’ of Donald Trump
Congresswoman Liz Cheney said Donald Trump’s unwillingness to leave the White House after being defeated in the 2020 presidential election “affirms the reality of the danger” of his efforts to overturn the election.
Ms Cheney made the remarks in response to revelations made in a new book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, which claimed that the former president told his aides that he would remain in the White House even after Joe Biden‘s inauguration.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports.
Liz Cheney says new revelations reveal true ‘danger’ of Donald Trump
Cheney is one of the two Republicans on the investigating committee
Mike Lindell brands seizure of his phone by FBI ‘disgusting'
“They told me not to tell anybody,” said Mr Lindell waving a piece of paper at a camera and explaining his phone was taken at a Hardee’s fast food restaurant.
“Okay, I won’t. Well, I am, so there you go.”
Mike Lindell says the FBI stopped him at a Hardee's in Minnesota
The MyPillow CEO discussed being served a warrant for his phone during his appearance on his Lindell TV streaming network.
Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell’s phone seized in FBI raid, reports say
Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell’s phone seized in FBI raid, reports say.
Abe Asher has the story.
Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell’s phone seized in FBI raid, reports say
The My Pillow CEO has been a staunch ally of the former president
