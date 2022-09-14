✕ Close Liz Cheney says new revelations reveal true ‘danger’ of Trump

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Mike Lindell, the pro-Donald Trump conspiracy theorist and CEO of My Pillow, said Tuesday that the FBI has seized his cell phone at a fast food restaurant in Minnesota.

The chair of the powerful House Oversight Committee has asked the National Archives and Records Administration (Nara) to determine whether any more records that should have been given to the archives at the end of Mr Trump’s term remain missing.

In a letter to Acting Archivist of the United States Debra Wall, Representative Carolyn Maloney raised the possibility that Mr Trump is continuing to harbour stolen government records at properties other than the Florida beach club where he maintains his private residence.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has subpoenaed dozens of current and former Trump aides as part of its investigation into the storming of the Capitol, with some even having their phones seized.

The department has also said it is willing to accept one of the Trump team’s candidates to serve as a “special master” who will review the records seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago.