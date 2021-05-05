Trump may have already broken rules governing his own social media ‘platform’

Donald Trump may already be breaking the rules on his own "social media site".

The former president launched "From the Desk of Donald J Trump," a site advertised as a social media platform but in reality essentially a blog for the president to issue tweet-length missives to his supporters. Mr Trump is the only person who can post, and there are no options for users to leave comments or reply, although the site does give users the option to share his messages on other social media sites like Facebook and Twitter, both of which he is banned from using himself.

It also conveniently provides a button for users to donate to Mr Trump's "Save America" PAC.

The website is Mr Trump's answer to the suspension of his accounts on Twitter and Facebook.

Despite the fact that he is the only one who can post on the site, it still has a terms of use like real social media platforms.

These include a prohibition on libel, defamation, harassment, threatening, doxing, invasion of privacy, abuse, deception, and lying.

Were his blog to enforce its own rules, Mr Trump would have his account suspended.

Since launching the site, he has already: called US Rep Liz Cheney a "warmongering fool"; called Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell "gutless and clueless"; called US Senator Mitt Romney a "stone cold loser"; and falsely claimed the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.

That would appear to constitute abuse, harassment, defamation, lying and deception all within the first five days of the site's existence.

Furthermore, if Mr Trump's demand that the social media platforms that banned him be punished through the reversal of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, he would become liable for his own statements.

Section 230 protects websites from being held liable for what users post. Many Republicans – who complain that social media sites discriminate against them for enforcing their terms of service agreements – argue that Section 230 infringes on freedom of speech.

Despite being the "pro-business," "pro-free speech," and "pro-free market" party, Republican lawmakers have called for the government to intervene in the operation of private businesses through regulation.

Mr Trump's site even adopts the language of Section 230 in its terms of service to ensure it is not liable for anything the former president writes.

“As a provider of interactive services, Save America is not liable for any statements, representations, or User Content provided by its users in any Interactive Area,” the terms state.

Without Section 230, Mr Trump's "Save America" PAC could be vulnerable to lawsuits based on what Mr Trump writes.