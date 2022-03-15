A Democratic Party fundraising committee says it is filing a formal complaint against Donald Trump, accusing him of illegally spending political donations on campaigning for president without registering as a candidate.

American Bridge, a Democrat-aligned political action committee (PAC), said on Monday that it had submitted a complaint to the US Federal Election Commission (FEC) about Mr Trump’s conduct.

“Trump is illegally funding his 2024 presidential campaign without formally announcing his candidacy,” the group said. “We’re holding him accountable for dodging the law.”

US election laws require anyone who raises or spends more than $5,000 (£3,831) in support of a presidential campaign to register with the FEC, triggering more stringent spending limits and disclosure rules. Mr Trump has not done so for 2024.

American Bridge argued that Mr Trump has been effectively raising and spending money on a future presidential campaign through his own PAC while refusing to formally say he is running.

It quoted Mr Trump’s words during a meeting with police officers last year on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, when he said: “I know what I’m going to do, but we’re not supposed to be talking about it yet from the standpoint of campaign finance laws.”

Mr Trump's communications director Taylor Budowich responded: “Our country is spiraling into disaster because of the Dems’ failures, and instead of reversing course to provide needed relief to American families, they are busy filing frivolous complaints that have zero merit.”

The former president’s network of fundraising groups reportedly began 2022 with a war chest of about $122m, more than that of the Republican Party.

The complaint targetted Mr Trump’s Save America PAC, claiming it has raised and spent money for “events at Trump properties, rallies featuring Mr Trump, consulting payments to former Trump campaign staff, and digital advertising about Mr Trump’s events and his presumptive 2024 opponent”.

It alleged that the PAC raises about $1m per week and spends over $100,000 every week on Facebook advertising. It noted Mr Trump’s statement to the Conservative Political Action Conference last month: “We did it twice, and we’ll do it again. We’re going to be doing it again a third time.”

American Bridge did not immediately respond to a request for comment.