Trump news – live: Ex-president takes aim at Time Warner after it drops right-wing channel One America News
Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during a rally in South Carolina
Donald Trump boasted to a rally of his supporters that contrary to reports he failed to deter Vladimir Putin’s ambitions in the post-Soviet sphere, “no one was tougher on Russia” than him – and that “my personality is what kept us out of war”.
He also speculated that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “could lead to World War III”, adding that his successor Joe Biden can still “end this tragedy without getting Americans snared into a gruesome and very bloody war.”
Meanwhile, a former US ambassador to Ukraine said that transcripts revealing Mr Trump’s attempts to withhold congressionally approved military aid from Ukraine during a 2019 phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky likely emboldened the Russian president.
“I think it certainly plays a part. I think Putin saw how Trump viewed Ukraine … as a pawn,” Marie Yovanovitch told NBC on Sunday.
Trump accused of campaign finance violation
A left-leaning group is going after Donald Trump and arguing that the former president is campaigning for president again without officially filing his intent to run.
American Bridge argued in a complaint to the Federal Election Commission that Mr Trump’s campaign-style rallies which he has hosted since leaving office should be viewed as part of a 2024 presidential bid that has already begun.
News site accuses key Trump ally of copyright infringement
Politico is demanding that Sen Josh Hawley, a top ally of Donald Trump in the GOP’s Senate caucus, stop using a photo one of the company’s photographers took of the senator giving an encouraging fist pump to protesters ahead of the deadly Capitol riot.
“We did not authorize [the photo’s] use by the Hawley campaign for the purpose of political fundraising,” a spokesperson for Politico said.
Tulsi Gabbard to Romney: Provide evidence that what I said is untrue and treasonous or resign
Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard issued a stern response to Sen Mitt Romney on Monday after the Utah senator accused her of spreading “treasonous lies”.
The Hawaiian ex-lawmaker released a video claiming that US-funded biolabs around the world were “dangerous” and should be shut down. She also claimed there was a significant risk of such labs releasing pathogens in Ukraine as a result of ongoing warfare there, despite Ukraine’s government ordering such facilities to destroy any dangerous samples.
Trump ally faces backlash for sharp criticism of Ukraine and Zelensky
Rep Madison Cawthorn was condemned in a local newspaper this week after he was seen on video insulting Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky by calling him a “thug”.
The far-right conservative and supporter of Donald Trump was labeled “North Carolina’s gift to Crazytown” in an editorial by the Winston-Salem Journal, a major newspaper in the state.
Fox News correspondent hospitalised after being injured in Kyiv
A Fox News correspondent who has clashed with the views of some of the network’s opinion hosts on the issue of Ukraine was hospitalised on Monday after being injured in the country.
Trump lashes out at Time Warner for canceling his favourite network OAN: ‘Far more popular than anyone knows’
Donald Trump lashed out in a statement at Time Warner on Monday after the cable TV provider announced that it would drop right-leaning One America News, a home for conspiracies about the election and other issues, from its list of available networks.
The blow is serious for the channel, which features programming aligned with Mr Trump’s politics.
“I believe the people of this Country should protest the decision to eliminate OAN, a very important voice,” the former president said in a statement on Monday. “Demand that OAN be allowed to stay on the air. It is far bigger and more popular than anyone knows, and importantly, it represents the voice of a very large group of people!”
Ginni Thomas attended Jan 6 Trump rally before Capitol riot
The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, activist Ginni Thomas, confirmed in a new interview on Monday that she attended the “Stop the Steal”-themed rally at the White House on January 6 before the capital was attacked.
But according to Ms Thomas, she didn’t actually participate in the riot: She got cold and went home.
Don Jr claims nothing ‘controversial’ in father’s 2020 election rant that got kicked off YouTube
Donald Trump Jr has responded to the decision by YouTube’s policy team to take down an interview with former President Donald Trump in which the ex-president once again pushed falsehoods about the 2020 election.
“There was nothing really controversial spoken about in this thing," Mr Trump Jr claimed in his own video on Monday.
He went on to claim that the “narrative” pushed by big tech companies was being exposed by his father.
Zelensky to speak to Congress
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky will speak to Congress this week as his pleas for more western assistance in Ukraine’s defence against a Russian invasion continue.
Mr Zelensky will speak before US lawmakers on Wednesday.
“We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelensky’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote to colleagues on Monday.
ICYMI: Trump proposes making all executive branch employees fireable by POTUS
In one of the wilder pronouncements issued at his Saturday rally, Donald Trump called for all employees of the executive branch of the government to serve directly at the pleasure of the president, allowing him or her to fire them at will.
Mr Trump’s threats to dispatch various government figures repeatedly landed him in serious trouble while he was president, so if the rules were changed after his re-election he would be far more free to behave as he liked.
