Trump news - live: US now ‘investigation nightmare’ says Trump as he tells GOP to not give in on debt limit
All the latest developments from Trumpworld
‘Meet the Press’ anchor reveals the ‘most powerful person’ shaping the 2024 election
Donald Trump has had a busy weekend venting on Truth Social about his grievances relating to his treatment since a large trove of classified material was recovered from Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach home, in the summer.
The former president’s ire was reignited following the discovery of a small number of classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president at his home and an office he once used.
Mr Trump is especially vexed by his perception of the differences in the respective special counsels that Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed to investigate the separate matters.
Robert Hur, whom Mr Trump calls a “nice guy” friendly to Democrats, will oversee an investigation into Mr Biden’s case, while Jack Smith, whom he characterises as a “Radical Left Trump HATING Lunatic”, will look into his alleged transgressions.
Meanwhile, a judge has unsealed portions of a transcript from Mr Trump’s deposition stemming from E Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against him.
In his testimony, he repeatedly denied allegations against him and claimed to not know the woman who accused him of raping her in the 1990s, calling her a “wack job” while threatening to sue her and her attorneys.
Trump says US has become an ‘Investigation Nightmare’
In a follow-up that continues the strange formatting of labelling Truth Social posts as “Page 1”, “Page 2” etc, the former president summed up his argument succinctly: “I DID NOTHING WRONG, AND JOE DID.”
He then complained: “Our Nation has become an “Investigation Nightmare,” despite the many other problems we have, which are many.”
Mr Trump continued: “It is NOW time for the USA to stop these RIDICULOUS INVESTIGATIONS, and that includes those D.C. inspired Local & State Which Hunts, and get back to the business of properly running our Country!”
Protestations of innocence don’t pair well with calls to stop the investigation into the thing you are accused of doing — or all the investigations into the things you are accused of doing — if you are innocent and all the evidence shows that (as he says), then there should be nothing to worry about.
And yes, he misspelled “witch”.
Earlier: Trump continues to protest innocence over classified documents
Donald Trump continues to protest his innocence regarding the trove of classified material found at his Palm Beach home.
In Sunday morning posts on Truth Social he again said he had the right to declassify documents — though there is no evidence that he did so with the 300+ found at Mar-a-Lago — and tried to challenge the comparison between his transgression and that of President Joe Biden, without actually addressing the stark differences between the cases.
He also returned to a theme from posts on Saturday that Mar-a-Lago, which is operated as a private members club and wedding venue, is a “walled fortress” and therefore a safe place to store highly classified material that shouldn’t even be there.
The parallel investigations by special counsels for the Department of Justice into the former and current president’s handling of classified papers have the potential to highlight just how bad the Trump team’s obstruction was when compared to the compliance of the Biden team.
The volume of documents and how they came to be where they were are also starkly different.
Who is the ‘most powerful person’ shaping the 2024 election? Chuck Todd has an idea
Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd has argued that US Attorney General Merrick Garland is the most powerful person ahead of the 2024 election.
Both the political fate of President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump depend on special counsel investigations headed by people appointed by Mr Garland.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Texas brewery bombarded with threats after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event
A Texas brewery has called the influx of threats it has received “crazy” after it cancelled an event with Kyle Rittenhouse.
The teenager shot and killed two racial justice protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020, but he was later cleared of wrongdoing at trial.
The Southern Star Brewery in Conroe, Texas was targeted after saying on Friday that a “rally against censorship” with Mr Rittenhouse would no longer be held there. It was initially scheduled to take place later in January.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Don’t repeat ‘disastrous mistakes’ of 2020, Kellyanne Conway warns Trump
Kellyanne Conway has warned Donald Trump not to repeat his “disastrous mistakes” as he prepares for the 2024 campaign to get underway in earnest.
“Any repeat by the 2024 Trump campaign of the disastrous mistakes in personnel, strategy and tactics of the 2020 Trump campaign may lead to the same 2020 result,” the former White House counsellor wrote in an opinion piece for The New York Times.
Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC.
Why the new special counsel probe is worse news for Trump than Biden
The appointment of a new special counsel to investigate Joe Biden is actually bad news for Donald Trump, Justice Department veterans tell Andrew Feinberg.
Schiff calls for national security threat assessment of Biden’s handling of classified papers
California Rep Adam Schiff says that the handling of classified documents discovered at President Joe Biden’s home and former office must be assessed to see if it endangered US national security.
Speaking on This Week on Sunday, Mr Schiff told Jon Karl of ABC News that Attorney General Merrick Garland made “the right move” in appointing a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers.
Read on:
Republicans demand visitor logs in Biden classified papers case
Newly empowered House Republicans on Sunday demanded the White House turn over all information related to its searches that have uncovered classified documents at President Joe Biden‘s home and former office in the wake of more records found at his Delaware residence.
“We have a lot of questions,” said Rep James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee.
Read on:
Trump’s latest documents defence compares Mar-a-Lago to 'armed fort’
Donald Trump has rolled out his latest attempt to explain why so many classified and top secret documents were discovered at his Florida home 18 months after his presidency.
Read on:
