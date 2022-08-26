✕ Close Jared Kushner denies speculation he was Mar-a-Lago “mole”

Florida Judge Bruce Reinhart says the affidavit behind the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, with the proposed redactions from the Department of Justice, can be released today by noon . He says the DoJ met its burden of showing a compelling reason to keep parts sealed.

Earlier, Donald Trump took to Truth Social for a multi-part tirade against federal law enforcement, the Democratic Party, and Joe Biden, claiming once again that the raid on his home was nothing but an act of political persecution.

Proclaiming himself “innocent as a person can be”, Mr Trump insisted that “Radical Left Democrat prosecutors” are trying to “circumvent” the Presidential Records Act, which he is accused of violating by removing hundreds of pages of sensitive government documents.

He also implied that his successor was somehow involved. Mr Biden has categorically denied that he received any advance warning of the raid on Mr Trump’s Florida property. “None. Zero. Not one single bit,” he told reporters.

A report from the Wall Street Journal claims that FBI agents found papers “lying in unsecured areas” during the search of Mar-a-Lago – contradicting assurances from Mr Trump’s team that any sensitive documents were kept locked away.