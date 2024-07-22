Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Donald Trump spent months mocking Joe Biden’s age and health on the campaign trail but has now become the oldest presidential nominee in US history following the president’s decision to leave the race and endorse Kamala Harris.

The move on Sunday came after weeks of speculation about Biden’s ability to take on and beat Trump in November. Now the spotlight falls on Trump’s cognitive ability and capability to do the job into his 80s.

Biden, 81, was the oldest president to take office after he turned 78 shortly following the 2020 election. The commander-in-chief is set to leave office in January next year at the age of 82.

Trump would also turn 82 on June 14 in the last year of a possible second term. At 78 he is now the candidate against whom age could be used as a cudgel to lambast his candidacy as he runs against 59-year-old Harris, who is 19 years younger than Trump and 22 years younger than Biden.

Robert F Kennedy Jr, 70, is running as an independent but recently indicated that he may support Trump in the election.

Concerns about Biden’s age exploded after his disastrous debate in Atlanta where he appeared frail, confused, and made several gaffes as he lost his train of thought.

Donald Trump holds his first campaign rally with his running mate, Senator JD Vance, at the Van Andel Arena on July 20, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. At 78, Trump is now the oldest presidential nominee in US history ( Getty Images )

Harris has quickly locked in a number of key endorsements, including from former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who announced her support on Monday “with immense pride and limitless optimism for our country’s future,” she said in a statement.

Before Biden and Trump entered the Oval Office, President Ronald Reagan was the oldest person to ever win the presidency, entering office just a few days before his 70th birthday and leaving eight years later.

William Henry Harrison, who died after just a month in office in 1841, is the fourth oldest person to become president at age 68.

On the younger side, Theodore Roosevelt, John F Kennedy, and Bill Clinton are the three youngest presidents, entering office at 42, 43, and 46 respectively. Former President Barack Obama is the fifth-ever youngest president after he took on the role at age 47.

It’s not just the president who’s getting on in years. Congress is the oldest on record with almost one in four members in their 70s or 80s. About half of all Americans are under 40 but only five percent of Members of Congress are, Business Insider noted.

The Democratic convention, where the nominee will officially be selected, will be held between August 19 and 22.

On her first full day as the presumptive Democratic nominee, Harris lauded Biden’s legacy, calling it “unmatched in modern history”.

“In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office,” she said.