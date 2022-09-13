Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A Texas woman was taken into custody after allegedly threatening the life of a judge connected to the seizure of classified government documents from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago golf resort.

Tiffani Gish, who lives near Houston, allegedly left voicemails on 1 September for US District Judge Aileen Cannon telling her she was "marked for assassination" and warning that she was "Donald Trump's hitman." Her alleged messages are outlines in court documentation collected by Law and Crime.

"Hi, yes, this message is for Aileen Cannon, this is Evelyn Salt, I’m in charge of nuclear for the United States Government. Again, Donald Trump has been disqualified long ago, and he’s marked for assassination, you’re helping him ma’am. So, here’s what we’re going to do, we’re going to let you disarm f****** live nukes off your coffee table….how about you sit on an electric chair a couple times over…you think you’ve got the magical ability to pop up from the dead…pretending that you’re on the team of justice. Again, I told you he’s disqualified, he’s marked for assassination and so are you, you stupid b****, stand the f*** down or get shot…and guess what, I’m also Trump’s hitman, so consider it a bullet to your head from Donald Trump himself…"

Ms Cannon is the judge who ruled in favour of Mr Trump’s request to select a “special master” to review the documents removed from Mar-a-Lago. The name "Evelyn Salt" is an apparent reference to the 2010 Angelia Jolie spy thriller titled "Salt."

It is unclear what the caller was talking about with regard to disarming nuclear bombs or what precisely she meant when she said Mr Trump has been "disqualified" and "marked for assassination."

After the first message, Ms Gish allegedly made two more. She again refers to herself as "Salt" and identifies herself as a "federal f****** agent.”

The caller also continues to make direct threats to the judge.

“My authority exceeds the POTUS, and what you’re trying to pull is obstruction of justice, as this motherf***** is responsible for 9/11,” she said in another message. “I’m going to f****** have you shot myself. I’ve already ordered snipers and a bomb to your f****** house.”

A third message included another threat on the judge's life, with the caller saying they will "personally throw a bullet to your f****** head in front of your kids" before warning the judge to "stand the f*** down."

The calls are disjointed and unhinged, jumping back and forth between direct threats to the judge and bizarre claims about "Ms Salt's" life and apparent grudge against Mr Trump.

At one point in the third message she insinuates that Mr Trump stole her nuclear weapons and carried out 9/11.

"Lady, my patience is up ... I've been slaughtered to hell and back for three f****** decades after Donald sold my nuclear f****** arsenal and decided to slam it into the World Trade Centre," she said in the rambling threat.

Ms Gish was arrested after a 45-minute interview with federal agents ended with her allegedly admitting she made the calls.

The court documents noted that Ms Gish suffers from mental health problems — which her mother told NBC News was severe bipolar disorder — and predicted that without someone to look after her she is likely to continue making threats online and to miss her court dates.

Ultimately, Ms Gish was charged with interstate communications with a threat to kidnap or injure and of influencing a federal official by threat.