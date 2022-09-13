✕ Close Former Trump lawyer believes ex-president is in legal jeopardy

The Justice Department has said it is willing to accept one of Donald Trump’s candidates for a “special master” in his legal dispute with the FBI.

Federal prosecutors submitted a legal filing on Monday evening signing off on the suggestion of Raymond Dearie, a 78-year-old former US District Court judge appointed by Ronald Reagan in1986.

The special master is a trusted third party who will review top-secret documents taken from Mr Trump’s Florida home at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether any should be excluded from the case.

It came after the Department of Justice‘s investigation into the storming of the Capitol on 6 January 2021 expanded in dramatic fashion as dozens of current and former Trump aides were subpoenaed for testimony and documents, with some even having their phones seized.

It was the first concrete step taken by the DoJ to centre the agency’s January 6 probe around the White House and the president, rather than just the riot iself.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Donald Trump’s lawyers speculated that the papers marked “classified” found at Mar-a-Lago may not have be classified at all – and argued that even if they are, Mr Trump has an “absolute right” to access them under the Presidential Records Act.