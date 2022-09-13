Trump news – live: DoJ accepts Trump’s ‘special master’ nominee as top aides hit with subpoenas
Rolling coverage of the former president’s latest legal woes
Former Trump lawyer believes ex-president is in legal jeopardy
The Justice Department has said it is willing to accept one of Donald Trump’s candidates for a “special master” in his legal dispute with the FBI.
Federal prosecutors submitted a legal filing on Monday evening signing off on the suggestion of Raymond Dearie, a 78-year-old former US District Court judge appointed by Ronald Reagan in1986.
The special master is a trusted third party who will review top-secret documents taken from Mr Trump’s Florida home at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether any should be excluded from the case.
It came after the Department of Justice‘s investigation into the storming of the Capitol on 6 January 2021 expanded in dramatic fashion as dozens of current and former Trump aides were subpoenaed for testimony and documents, with some even having their phones seized.
It was the first concrete step taken by the DoJ to centre the agency’s January 6 probe around the White House and the president, rather than just the riot iself.
Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Donald Trump’s lawyers speculated that the papers marked “classified” found at Mar-a-Lago may not have be classified at all – and argued that even if they are, Mr Trump has an “absolute right” to access them under the Presidential Records Act.
Biden's midterm self-edit: Less talk about inflation woes
Joe Biden has toned down his rhetoric vowing to battle consumer prices as he attempts to drive the focus on his recent legislative wins — as well as the embarassing criminal investigations into his likely 2024 opponent.
The president is re-tooling his strategy ahead of a midterm fight that will determine whether he has any shot of continuing to pursue his legislative agenda past November.
In recent speeches, President Joe Biden has stopped talking so much about inflation worries
Poll shows Tim Ryan slightly ahead of JD Vance in Ohio Senate race
Donald Trump’s pick for US Senate in Ohio is the latest Republican struggling to perform against a Democrat as his party faces a crucial midterms election test.
JD Vance, the author of Hillbilly Ellegy, currently trails his Democratic opponent Tim Ryan by single digits. It’s a close race, but a lot closer than Republicans were hoping for given that the seat is currently held by a retiring GOP senator, Rob Portman.
If Republicans lose this seat in November, they will stand almost no chance of taking the Senate from Democrats.
Former president Donald Trump will hold a rally with Mr Vance in Youngstown on Saturday
CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’
CNN host Jake Tapper’s comments about Joe Biden potentially extending an invite for Donald Trump to attend the Queen’s funeral was loudly pilloried over the weekend.
The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #boycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.
Random people are asking to be Trump’s special master in secret papers case
Random members of the public have put their names forward to become special master to review documents seized by the FBI at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
The former president’s legal team and the Justice Department have submitted their picks for who will get the role as part of the criminal investigation.
But both parties have to agree on a candidate — unless the judge in the case rules that they have reached an impasse and selects her own choice. That’s led to a flurry of people jokingly submitting their own names for the job.
Justice Department accepts Trump’s special master pick
The Justice Department has said it is prepared to accept the special master candidate put forward by Donald Trump’s legal team, Graeme Massie reports.
In a legal filing, federal prosecutors gave the nod to Raymond Dearie, a 78-year-old jurist appointed by Ronald Reagan who served in the US District Court from 1986 to 2011.
Referring to Mr Dearie alongside their own nominees, Barbara Jones and Thomas Griffith, the prosecutors said: “Each have substantial judicial experience, during which they have presided over federal criminal and civil cases, including federal cases involving national security and privilege concerns.”
They “respectfully opposed” Mr Trump’s second pick, Paul Huck Jr, a judge’s son who is listed as a “contributor” by the arch-conservative Federalist Society.
He also happens to be the husband of Barbara Lagoa, a first generation Cuban-American judge in Florida who was one of Mr Trump’s candidates to replace Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg when she died within the last few months of his presidency in 2020.
Trump goes golfing with aides – but no golf clubs – drawing comparisons to ‘mobsters’ and Ocean’s Eleven
Donald Trump was spotted on the greens of his Virginia golf course on Monday in a sighting that prompted wild speculation due in no small part to recent events.
The former president was seen in pictures touring the grounds of the Sterling property alongside a number of men including Brad Enie, his director of grounds for the club. It wasn’t immediately clear, but pictures appeared to indicate that Mr Trump was inspecting or giving a tour of his club’s golf course with Trump Organisation figures.
That wasn’t enough of an explanation for Twitter, however, which began a frenzy of speculation early Monday morning after it was announced first that Mr Trump was flying to the DC area.
The trip to DC, of course, occurred as Mr Trump is thought to be the subject of two separate criminal investigations — one into the potentially illegal retention of classified materials at Mar-a-Lago, and another regarding the events of January 6.
Trump aide Boris Epshteyn has phone seized as Justice Department steps up Jan 6 inquiry
Dozens of Donald Trump’s associates and former advisers have just been subpoenaed in the Justice Department’s evolving investigation into January 6. The probe now officially concerns the actions of the former president and his top aides during the attack on Congress and the weeks leading up to it.
The New York Times broke news of the subpoenas late Monday afternoon. Some members of Mr Trump’s inner circle, including Boris Ephsteyn, had their phones seized.
The development is a major step for the Justice Department and the first real concrete step to push the agency’s investigation past the simple prosecution of the hundreds of people who took part in the attack itself.
Jan 6 committee may call on Trump and Pence to testify when they meet this week, report says
Lawmakers on the January 6 committee will discuss the potential of calling Donald Trump and/or Mike Pence to testify when they meet tomorrow in person on Capitol Hill.
CNN first reported on Monday that the issue of whether to ask the former president and vice president to testify would be on the agenda at Tuesday’s meeting. The panel is continuing to gather evidence as it prepares for a second round of public hearings set for later this month.
Neither of the men have received formal requests for their testimony thus far, which would be an unprecedented step for a congressional committee to take. But that could change given their very central roles in the effort to overturn the 2020 election.
Tucker Carlson guest claims Ukraine near defeat – despite stunning successes against Russian invaders
Even as Ukrainian forces make gains in and around Kharkiv, retaking hundreds of square miles of territory in the process, some right-wing US commentators are attempting to sow doubts about the prospects of Ukraine continuing to fight.
Retired Colonel Douglas MacGregor made such an effort on Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, claiming the was was going “very, very badly” for Kyiv’s forces.
Carlson himself has denied being pro-Russia, telling a conference in July that he doesn’t “really care one way or the other” what Putin does in Ukraine.
Democratic poll leads ahead of midterms could be way off target again, elections expert warns
With Democratic candidates leading or in close polling proximity to their Republican rivals in many state, a polling expert for The New York Times warns that their voters may see a “blue mirage” on the horizon.
“That warning sign is flashing again: Democratic Senate candidates are outrunning expectations in the same places where the polls overestimated Mr Biden in 2020 and Mrs Clinton in 2016,” Nate Cohn said.
He warns that persisted biases in polling may be once again giving Democrats a premature feeling of victory when in reality, the races are much closer.
“It raises the possibility that the apparent Democratic strength in Wisconsin and elsewhere is a mirage — an artifact of persistent and unaddressed biases in survey research,” Cohn warns.
