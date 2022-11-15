Jump to content

Trump shares demon god, child sacrifice conspiracies hours before 2024 announcement

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Tuesday 15 November 2022 15:37
Donald Trump appears to be openly courting conspiracy theorists as he seeks support ahead of his expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement.

“Hopefully TODAY will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social in the early hours of Tuesday just hours after reposting an image shared by a platform user called “God_Bless_Trump” who posted a warning of demon gods taking charge.

The image was split in two, with one side showing Mr Trump with the caption “We Love You, President Trump! God Bless You!” while the other side consisted of a block of text outlining wild conspiracy theories concerning why Mr Trump was running for president.

The image said that Mr Trump was running for the highest office in the country despite having “it all” because “perhaps he could not stomach the thought of mass murders occurring to satisfy Moloch” – a reference to an ancient child-sacrificing god, The Daily Beast noted.

“Perhaps he could not stomach the thought of children being kidnapped, drugged, and raped while leaders/law enforcement of the world turn a blind eye,” the image said, conveying baseless QAnon conspiracy theory tropes concerning a satanic global child sex trafficking ring.

An image shared by Trump on Truth Social outlined baseless conspiracy theories

(Truth Social / @God_Bless_Trump)

