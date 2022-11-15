Trump shares demon god, child sacrifice conspiracies hours before 2024 announcement
Related video: Losing 2016 election to Donald Trump ‘still hurts’, says Michelle Obama
Donald Trump appears to be openly courting conspiracy theorists as he seeks support ahead of his expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement.
“Hopefully TODAY will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social in the early hours of Tuesday just hours after reposting an image shared by a platform user called “God_Bless_Trump” who posted a warning of demon gods taking charge.
The image was split in two, with one side showing Mr Trump with the caption “We Love You, President Trump! God Bless You!” while the other side consisted of a block of text outlining wild conspiracy theories concerning why Mr Trump was running for president.
The image said that Mr Trump was running for the highest office in the country despite having “it all” because “perhaps he could not stomach the thought of mass murders occurring to satisfy Moloch” – a reference to an ancient child-sacrificing god, The Daily Beast noted.
“Perhaps he could not stomach the thought of children being kidnapped, drugged, and raped while leaders/law enforcement of the world turn a blind eye,” the image said, conveying baseless QAnon conspiracy theory tropes concerning a satanic global child sex trafficking ring.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies