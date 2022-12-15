Trump ridiculed for ‘major announcement’ that he’s selling digital trading cards

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former President Donald Trump is being mocked over his “major announcement” that he’s selling digital trading cards featuring himself depicted as a superhero.

“MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here!” Mr Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social on Thursday.

“These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting,” he added. “GET YOUR CARDS NOW! Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Don’t Wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!”

Twitter users were quick to mock the announcement.

“OH MY F***ING GOD TRUMP’S MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT IS *DIGITAL* TRADING CARDS FEATURING HIS OWN BIG DUMB STUPID PUMPKIN FACE and holy shit he’s selling them for a hundred bucks I shit you not. I wish I was making this up. And the rubes are going to eat this s**t right up,” Jeff Tiedrich wrote.

Maggie Haberman of The New York Times tweeted that “Trump wanted to be wheeled out of Walter Reed in a Superman shirt under his actual shirt. Aides talked him out of it (and then Meadows devoted several lines in his book to claiming it hadn’t happened). So instead he does it virtually and tries to make money off it”.

“Oh my f***ing god, Trump’s ‘major announcement’ is to sell digital trading cards, lololol, he is so lucky you idiots are as dumb as he thinks you are,” one Twitter user said. “He wants $99 for a JPEG of him in a super hero outfit.”

“Trump’s ‘big’ announcement being Trump superhero trading cards is just incredible. My guy has totally lost it. The Loser Energy and grift is just off the charts. Biden is winning Montana and Alaska in 2024 at this rate,” another account holder said.

“Trump Trading Cards? The ultimate gold digger! Right up there with Trump wine, steaks, ties, shirts, university and presidency. All worthless,” Bill Press tweeted.

“You can’t make this up. Donald Trump’s ‘major announcement’ are digital trading cards that cost $99 each. Classic grifter and narcissist behavior. He has truly lost his mind more than I can possibly imagine. DOJ & Jack Smith, please hurry up and indict this man,” Victor Shi tweeted.

“Donald Trump’s major announcement was that he’s selling digital superhero trading cards. I can’t believe that pathetic putz was ever president,” one Twitter user said.

More follows...