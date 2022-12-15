Trump news - live: Trump teases ‘superhero’ announcement as DeSantis rises in shock 2024 poll
Former president appears alarmed by advancing criminal investigations into him and his associates
Trump compares January 6th riot to Black Lives Matter protests
A new poll from the Wall Street Journal has found that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is outpacing Donald Trump among likely GOP primary voters in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.
According to the survey of 1,500 respondents, Mr Trump trails his onetime follower by 14 points, and also lags behind him in popularity.
The poll comes as Mr Trump faces a plethora of headaches on the legal front – and it has now emerged that the Trump Organization lost a previously secret trial in 2021, resulting in the company being held in contempt of court. The trial was reportedly held after prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office requested that the company be punished for “willfully disobeying” four grand jury subpoenas and three court orders.
Meanwhile, January 6 select committee Chair Bennie Thompson told reporters the panel’s final meeting will take place early next week and the release of its final report will be on 21 December.
Mr Trump is ramping up his efforts to delegitimise its findings, and perhaps distract from them. The former president released a bizarre superhero-themed video teasing a “major announcement” was coming on Thursday.
Support for Trump among GOP voters declined throughout 2022
CNN’s latest poll also reports that support for former President Trump has been declining throughout 2022. In January 50 per cent of Republican-aligned voters hoped he would be the party’s nominee in 2024. That fell to 44 per cent in July and 38 per cent now.
There were steep drops in support for Mr Trump among Republicans over 65 (55 per cent down to 37 per cent), white voters with college degrees (31 per cent down to 16 per cent), and people who describe themselves as very conservative (65 per cent 42 per cent).
Little appetite for Biden-Trump 2024 rematch
A new poll from CNN and SSRS shows there is little appetite among registered voters for a Joe Biden v Donald Trump rematch in 2024.
The majority of voters in each party want to see someone new nominated for the next election cycle.
About 6 in 10 Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say they want their party to nominate someone other than former President Donald Trump in 2024 (62%), while a similar 59% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents say they’d like to see someone other than President Joe Biden at the top of their ticket in the next presidential election.
The poll found that when pressed, a majority of those who want a new candidate would still vote for either Mr Biden or Mr Trump if they were the nominee.
Trump teases ‘major announcement’ on Thursday
Donald Trump shared a bizarre video depicting himself as a “superhero” on his social media platform Truth Social in which he teased a “major announcement”.
The announcement is set to be made on Thursday, 15 December, according to the video posted by the former president on Wednesday.
Trump shares bizarre video teasing ‘major announcement’
‘America needs a superhero,’ former president says in video before image shows him with lasers coming from his eyes
US sues Arizona over shipping containers on Mexico border
The US government sued Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and the state on Wednesday over the placement of shipping containers as a barrier on the border with Mexico, saying it is trespassing on federal lands.
The complaint filed in US District Court comes three weeks before the Republican governor steps aside for Democratic Governor-elect Katie Hobbs, who has said she opposes the construction.
Hutchinson says Trump worst choice for GOP in 2024
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is considering running for president, on Tuesday called a third Donald Trump White House bid the “worst scenario” for Republicans and said his call for terminating parts of the Constitution hurts the country.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Hutchinson said he planned to make a decision early next year on whether to seek the Republican presidential nomination. Hutchinson, 72, leaves office in January after serving eight years as Arkansas’ governor.
Jan 6 committee to hold final meeting and publish report next week
The congressional committee investigating the January 6 insurrection by Donald Trump’s supporters will hold its final public meeting next week, according to its chair.
Representative Bennie Thompson says that the House select committee will hold the meeting on Monday 19 December and that its final report will be published on 21 December.
Graeme Massie reports.
Who has their sights set on the White House in 2024?
With less than two years remaining until US voters will decide who will serve as president of the United States from January 2025 to January 2029, former Republican government officials are starting to jockey for position in the coming fight for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, while at least one prominent Democrat (California governor Gavin Newsom) has reportedly pledged not to challenge President Joe Biden in a Democratic primary.
As the 2024 campaign takes shape, here are the names you need to know:
Trump Organization lost secret trial
The Trump Organization was held in contempt of court last year at a secret trial, according to a report.
The New York Times reported that a newly unsealed court document released on Tuesday revealed information about the one-day contempt trial.
Sravasti Dasgupta reports.
White House responds to revelation of text from GOP lawmaker to Mark Meadows
Three days before President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Republican US Rep Ralph Norman texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to urge Donald Trump to “declare marshall [sic] law” in an apparent attempt to keep him in office.
Alex Woodward has the story.
DeSantis rises as GOP voters soured on Trump
Republican voters have soured on former president Donald Trump following a disappointing midterm election for the GOP, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis holding a significant lead in a hypothetical head-to-head primary matchup, a new Wall Street Journal poll has found.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
