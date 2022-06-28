AP News Digest 7 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

ONLY ON AP

THE AP INTERVIEW-SPANISH PRIME MINISTER — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says that NATO summit in Madrid this week aims to showcase the Western allies’ united front in defense of democratic values in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while providing a platform to increase the bloc’s deterrence capabilities. He reiterated during an interview with The Associated Press that the alliance would not tolerate any territorial aggression against its members. Sanchez said Russian President Vladimir Putin is not just invading Ukraine, but wants to destabilize and weaken the security and the prosperity of Europe. By Aritz Parra and Ciarán Gilles. SENT: 700 words, photos. With MIGRATION-SPAIN — Spain’s prime minister defends the way Moroccan and Spanish police repelled migrants last week as they tried to cross the shared border into the north African enclave of Melilla. SENT: 850 words, photos.

TOP STORIES

MIGRANT-DEATHS — Forty-six people were found dead in a sweltering tractor-trailer that was abandoned on a remote back road in San Antonio in what marked the latest tragedy to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico to the U.S. Sixteen people were hospitalized, including four children. Police Chief William McManus said a city worker at the scene was alerted to the situation by a cry for help shortly before 6 p.m. Monday. Fire Chief Charles Hood said 12 of those taken to hospitals were adults and four were children. He said they were hot to the touch and dehydrated, and no water was found in the trailer. By Eric Gay Gay and Elliot Spagat. SENT: 755 words, photos, video. With: MIGRANT-DEATHS-GLANCE (sent).

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Rescuers are searching through the charred rubble of a shopping mall for more victims of a Russian missile strike that has killed at least 18 and wounded scores of others in a Ukrainian city. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the Monday afternoon strike “one of the most daring terrorist attacks in European history.” The U.N. Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss the attack, which coincided with Russia’s all-out assault on other areas of Ukraine. By Francesca Ebel and Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 900 words, photos, videos.

GERMANY G7 — Leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies said they will support Ukraine for “as long as necessary” as Russia’s invasion grinds on as they wrapped up their meeting in Germany. They promised to also explore far-reaching steps to cap Kremlin income from oil sales that are financing the war. The final statement from the Group of Seven sets up more discussion in the weeks ahead to “explore” measures to bar import of Russian oil above a certain level. Leaders also agreed on a ban on imports of Russian gold and to step up aid to countries hit with food shortages by the blockage on Ukraine grain shipments through the Black Sea. By Zeke Miller and Geir Moulson. SENT/DEVELOPING: 500 words, photos. With G7-NATO-THE LATESTS (sent).

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is holding a surprise hearing on Tuesday with an unidentified witness, cloaking the last-minute proceedings in extraordinary secrecy and raising expectations for new bombshells in the sweeping investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. By Mary Clare Jalonick and Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 410 words, photos. Hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT.

ELECTIONS 2022 — Six states are holding congressional primary elections, primary runoffs or special elections on Tuesday. Many of the Republican races will test former President Donald Trump’s national influence, and others could provide the first hints of how voters are reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion. By Will Weissert. SENT: 1,120 words, photos. Polls close at 7 p.m. EDT in South Carolina; 8 p.m. in Illinois, Mississippi and Oklahoma; 9 p.m. in Colorado, Nebraska and New York; and 10 p.m. in Utah. With: ELECTIONS 2022-WHAT TO WATCH (sent).

AMTRAK-DERAILMENT-MISSOURI — Three people were killed and dozens others were injured when an Amtrak passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck and derailed in a remote, rural area of Missouri. By Summer Ballentine. SENT: 1000 words, photos, video

TRENDING NEWS

JEFFREY EPSTEIN-MAXWELL TRIAL — Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. Tuesday morning’s sentencing hearing in New York will be the culmination of a prosecution that detailed how Epstein and Maxwell flaunted their riches and associations with prominent people to groom vulnerable girls and then exploit them. SENT: 950 words, photos, video.

PHILIPPINES-US SHIPWRECK - Explorers say they found the wreckage of the USS Samuel B. Roberts, a U.S. Navy destroyer escort that engaged a superior Japanese fleet in the largest sea battle of World War II in the Philippines. SENT: 400 words, photos.

PEOPLE BRITNEY SPEARS — A judge has found that there is enough evidence against a man once briefly married to Britney Spears to go to trial for felony stalking. SENT: 200 words, photos.

TIGER KING STAR ARREST — Bond has been set for “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle on charges he laundered more than half a million dollars. SENT: 550 words, photos.

NEW ZELAND-ROCKET-LAUNCH — NASA wants to experiment with a new orbit around the moon that it hopes to use in the coming years to once again land astronauts on the lunar surface. So it is sending up a test satellite from New Zealand, with the launch scheduled for late Tuesday. SENT: 500 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-GOLD-EXPLAINER — Russia appears to have defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, and the U.S. and its allies are taking aim at the former Soviet Union’s second-largest export industry after energy — gold. On Tuesday, the Group of Seven nations will formally announce a ban on Russian gold imports in their latest round of sanctions over Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. SENT: 700 words, photos.

RUSSIA-BIDENS BANNED — Russia on Tuesday announced that it was banning the wife and daughter of President Joe Biden from entering the country, in response to widening sanctions against Russia. The Foreign Ministry said 25 names were being added to the country’s “stop list” including Biden’s wife Jill and daughter Ashley. SENT: 150 words.

ELECTIONS 2022-HOUSE — Six states are holding congressional primary elections, primary runoffs or special elections on Tuesday. Many of the Republican races will test former President Donald Trump’s national influence, and others could provide the first hints of how voters are reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022 - ILLINOIS -GOVERNOR — Republicans choose a nominee to challenge incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker. By SBURNETT. UPCOMING , By 1:00 a.m. EDT, photo, video.

ELECTION 2022 -NEW YORK -GOVERNOR — Incumbent Democratic Govenor Kathy Hochul, who assumed the post after Andrew Cuomo resigned, is running for election. On the Republican side, four candidates are competing for the nomination, including Andrew Giuliani, the son of New York City’s former mayor. SENT: 950 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022- COLORADO-SECRETARY OF STATE — Three Republicans vying for Colorado secretary of state, the top elections position, and the chance to take on the Democratic incumbent. SENT: 500 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

BIDEN-REPUBLICANS-ABORTION — The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade’s constitutional protections for abortion rights set off a contest between Democrats and Republicans over whose policies would do more to help vulnerable mothers and children, recognition that the culturally sensitive issue could complicate the expectations of a GOP takeover of Congress. By Josh Boak. SENT: 690 words, photos.

SPACE FORCE-NATIONAL GUARD – About 1,000 Air National Guard troops who are assigned to space missions are mired in an identity crisis. Torn between the Air Force, where they have historically been assigned, and the military’s shiny new Space Force where they now work, their units have become orphans, according to commanders, as state and federal leaders wrangle over whether to create a Space National Guard. By Lolita C. Baldor. SENT: 990 words, photos.

ABORTION-HARRIS — Vice President Kamala Harris has spent weeks warning that the Supreme Court decision undermining the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling could open the door for sweeping new restrictions on privacy. She argues the fallout could affect birth control, in vitro fertilization, gay marriage and that other new restrictions could affect the right to vote. The nation’s first female vice president has emerged as a leading White House voice on abortion rights along with President Joe Biden. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

SPAIN-NATO-SUMMIT-EXPLAINER - The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is meeting in Madrid this week with an urgent need to reassert its original mission: preventing Russian aggression against Western democracies. U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders of the world’s most powerful military alliance want to show strength and unity in supporting Ukraine’s resistance to the grinding assault by the forces of Russian President Vladimir Putin. SENT: 950 words, photos.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong police have confirmed that Chinese president Xi Jinping will visit the city this week for the 25th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule. A police official says Xi will attend a number of official events, including the inaugural ceremony for Hong Kong’s next government. Xi’s visit to Hong Kong will be his first trip outside of mainland China since the coronavirus pandemic took hold 2 1/2 years ago. SENT: 300 words, photos.

GERMANY-NAZI GUARD — A 101-year-old man has been convicted of 3,518 counts of accessory to murder for serving at the Nazis’ Sachsenhausen concentration camp during World War II. The Neuruppin Regional Court sentenced him to five years in prison. SENT: 700 words, photos.

HONG KONG-ECONOMY — As business people and companies leave Hong Kong, the city may be poised for a major economic shift, away from its role as an international entrepot and financial center and toward a closer relationship with the mainland. We look at who is leaving and why, and whether the Greater Bay Area can replace them as a driver of the city’s economic growth. SENT 1,200 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — China has announced an easing of its quarantine requirement for people arriving from abroad, but stopped short of lifting what remains a stringent policy compared to most other countries. Anyone coming from outside the country will be required to stay in a quarantine hotel for seven days, followed by three days of home observation under an updated pandemic response plan released Tuesday. SENT: 400 words, photos.

JAPAN-TOURISM — Japan is bracing for a return of tourists from abroad, as border controls to curb the spread of coronavirus infections are gradually loosened. For now, foreign tourists are allowed in limited numbers and only on group tours. Visas are being given only to certain countries, including Thailand and the U.S., that are deemed to pose a minimal health risk, so people can enter without a quarantine. SENT: 900 words, photos, video.

IRAN NUCLEAR — Iran and the United States appear poised to start indirect talks in Qatar aimed at finding a way to save Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers. The state-owned Tehran Times posted a photograph on Tuesday of Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, in a hotel lobby with Iranian Ambassador to Qatar Hamidreza Dehghani. Rob Malley, the U.S. special representative for Iran, arrived in Qatar on Monday night ahead of the talks. SENT: 200 words.

INDIA JOURNALIST — Police in India’s capital arrested a Muslim journalist Monday evening for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Many have slammed the arrest as the latest example of shrinking press freedoms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. SENT: 600 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-LIBYA — The U.N. political chief is urging Libya’s rival factions to agree on measures governing the transition to elections during talks in Geneva later this week. SENT: 650 words, photos.

NORTH KOREA-HEAVY RAINS — North Korea says its people are working to protect crops and equipment from potential damage after days of heavy rainfall. South Korea says heavy rain has been falling in the North since Sunday. Observers worry any flooding could aggravate economic hardships amid North Korea’s COVID-19 outbreak. SENT: 380 words, photos.

NATIONAL

CAPITOL RIOT-TRUMP ADVISER — A lawyer who aided former President Donald Trump’s efforts to undo the 2020 election results says in a federal court filing that federal agents have seized his cell phone. John Eastman says the agents took his phone as he left a restaurant last Wednesday evening. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-PRAYING COACH — The Supreme Court says that a high school football coach who knelt and prayed on the field after games is protected by the Constitution. It’s a decision that opponents say will open the door to “much more coercive prayer” in public schools. The court ruled 6-3 for the coach with the court’s conservative justices in the majority and its liberals in dissent. SENT: 950 words, photos.

SAN FRANCISCO-TRAIN SHOOTING — An attorney says a man who shot and killed a passenger on a San Francisco subway commuter train will be charged with gun crimes but not homicide in what the attorney calls a clear case of self-defense. SENT: 350 words, photos.

FACEBOOK-ABORTION PILLS — Facebook and Instagram have begun promptly removing posts that offer abortion pills to women who may not be able to access them following a Supreme Court decision that stripped away constitutional protections for the procedure. SENT: 600 words, photos.

MENTAL HOSPITAL-ESCAPE — A 29-year-old man acquitted by reason of insanity of murder in the 2013 stabbing death of his father in Austin has escaped from a state hospital to which he was committed. SENT: 250 words

BUSINESS/FINANCE

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Global stocks are mostly higher after a wobbly day on Wall Street as markets cooled off following a rare winning week. Oil prices extended gains while U.S. futures also surged. On Monday, the S&P 500 edged 0.3% lower, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% and the Nasdaq fell 0.8%. Small-company stocks rose. . SENT: 650 words, photos.

EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK-FORUM — The head of the European Central Bank said Tuesday that it will move gradually to combat soaring consumer prices with interest rate hikes in July and September but will keep its options open to “stamp out” inflation if it surges faster than expected. SENT: 400 words, photos.

IPHONE AT 15-PHOTO GALLERY - This week marks 15 years since the iPhone first went on sale and ushered in a new era: the age of the smartphone. This photo gallery is a look through professional photographers’ eyes. SENT: 2,500 words, photos.

SPORTS

TEN--WIMBLEDON — Serena Williams plays singles for the first time in a year, appearing on Centre Court in Wimbledon's first round Tuesday. Top-seeded Iga Swiatek tries to extend her 35-match winning streak, and Rafael Nadal is also in action. Play scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET) on outside courts; 1:30 p.m. local time (8:30 a.m. ET) on Centre Court. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. With: — TEN--Wimbledon-The Latest — TEN--Wimbledon Glance — Sidebars on merits By HFENDRICH. UPCOMING : 750 words , By 5:00 p.m. EDT.

HOW TO REACH US

