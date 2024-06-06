Watch live: Trump campaigns in Arizona following felony conviction

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Warning: This livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.

Watch live as Donald Trump campaigns in Arizona town hall on Thursday, 6 June, after he was found guilty in a criminal hush money trial.

He will participate in a discussion moderated by Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point Action.

The former president was found guilty last Thursday of 34 counts of falsifying business records in an effort to unlawfully influence the 2016 presidential election.

Trump had been accused of covering up reimbursement payments to his then-attorney Michael Cohen for $130,000 paid in hush money to Stormy Daniels, the adult film star whose story about having sex with Trump threatened to derail his campaign against Hillary Clinton.

Trump, the first criminally convicted US president in history, has made unfounded claims the trial was "rigged."

He faces up to four years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

Trump will be sentenced on 11 July.