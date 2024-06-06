Jump to content

Watch live: Trump campaigns in Arizona following felony conviction

Holly Patrick
Thursday 06 June 2024 21:52
Warning: This livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.

Watch live as Donald Trump campaigns in Arizona town hall on Thursday, 6 June, after he was found guilty in a criminal hush money trial.

He will participate in a discussion moderated by Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point Action.

The former president was found guilty last Thursday of 34 counts of falsifying business records in an effort to unlawfully influence the 2016 presidential election.

Trump had been accused of covering up reimbursement payments to his then-attorney Michael Cohen for $130,000 paid in hush money to Stormy Daniels, the adult film star whose story about having sex with Trump threatened to derail his campaign against Hillary Clinton.

Trump, the first criminally convicted US president in history, has made unfounded claims the trial was "rigged."

He faces up to four years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

Trump will be sentenced on 11 July.

