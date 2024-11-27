Trump cabinet picks including Matt Gaetz targeted by bomb threats and swatting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A number of Donald Trump’s cabinet picks have been targeted by bomb threats and swatting attacks, the president-elect’s transition team has said.

Matt Gaetz, former nominee for attorney general, and Elise Stefanik, Trump’s choice to be his next U.N. ambassador, are among those said to have been subjected to threats that are now being investigated by the FBI.

In a statement, the agency said it is “aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees, and we are working with our law enforcement partners. We take all potential threats seriously, and as always, encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement.”

open image in gallery The reported threats come after Donald Trump faced two assassination attempts on the campaign trail ( AP )

Swatting is when emergency responders are sent to someone’s home because of a fake call.

“Last night and this morning, several of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them,” incoming White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

“These attacks ranged from bomb threats to ‘swatting.’ In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted. President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action.”

Elise Stefanik

open image in gallery Rep. Elise Stefanik and her family faced a bomb threat at her Saratoga County home ( AP )

Elise Stefanik, Trump’s choice to be his next U.N. ambassador, was one of those targeted. Her office said in a statement that on Wednesday morning, she was driving home to her Saratoga County residence from Washington along with her husband and their 3-year-old son to celebrate Thanksgiving when they were informed of a bomb threat at their home.

“New York State, County law enforcement, and U.S. Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism,” her office said. “We are incredibly appreciative of the extraordinary dedication of law enforcement officers who keep our communities safe 24/7.”

Matt Gaetz

open image in gallery Matt Gaetz was also targeted by a bomb threat ( Getty Images )

The Okaloosa County sheriff’s office in Florida said on Facebook that it had “received notification of a bomb threat referencing former Congressman Matt Gaetz’s supposed mailbox at a home in the Niceville area around 9 a.m. this morning.”

Gaetz was Trump’s nominee for attorney general for eight days before he stepped aside amid an investigation into allegations of sex trafficking and sex with a minor, claims Gaetz has repeatedly denied.

The sheriff’s office said that a family member of Gaetz’s lives at the targeted home, but they added that “former Congressman Gaetz is NOT a resident. The mailbox however was cleared and no devices were located. The immediate area was also searched with negative results.”

Lee Zeldin

open image in gallery Lee Zeldin, Trump’s EPA pick, has his home targeted with a bomb threat ( AFP via Getty Images )

Trump’s nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, former New York congressman Lee Zeldin, said in a statement that his home was targeted with the threat of a pipe bomb with a message described as “pro-Palestinian.”

Zeldin, who is Jewish, added that he nor his family were home at the time.

Brooke Rollins

open image in gallery Brooke Rollins also had a her threat on her Texas home, she said on social media ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Brook Rollins, Trump’s choice to be secretary of Agriculture, revealed on social media that she had faced a threat against her family and Texas home. After the area was cleared by Fort Worth police, they could return to the residence, she said.

The threats come after a presidential campaign that saw Trump was targeted in two assassination attempts. The former president was grazed in the ear during a shooting in Pennsylvania this summer and was subsequently the target in an attempt stopped by the Secret Service at his West Palm Beach Florida golf course.

Speaker Mike Johnson has called on President Joe Biden and other Democrats to condemn the incidents.

“This year, there was not just one but TWO assassination attempts on President Trump. Now some of his Cabinet nominees and their families are facing bomb threats,” he wrote on X.

“This is dangerous and unhinged. It is not who we are in America. Joe Biden and all Democrat leaders have an obligation to speak up and condemn this now.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report