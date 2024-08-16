Support truly

In a bizarre moment, Donald Trump veered off course during his press conference on Thursday when he got distracted by a box of Cheerios.

At his luxury New Jersey golf resort in Bedminster, the Republican presidential nominee spoke about the economy and hit out at his 2024 election rival Kamala Harris next to a table full of cereal boxes, pastries, milk, fruit, bacon and other grocery items.

But towards the end of his speech, the former president suddenly caught sight of one item on the table that grabbed his attention: a box of Cheerios.

“Wow school lunches up 65 per cent, how can a family afford this? But look at this over here, what a nice job...” he trailed off.

“I think I’m going to take some of them back to my cottage and have a lot of fun.

“Like the Cheerios, I haven’t seen Cheerios in a long time, I’m gonna take them back with me.”

Earlier in the speech, Trump had claimed that Harris “broke the economy” and warned the US would plunge into a 1929-style stock market crash.

Donald Trump admires a box of Cheerios during a press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey ( AP )

“We are going to have a crash and we’re going to have a crash like a 1929 crash if she gets in,” the Republican nominee warned, referring to the Great Depression.

“Kamala Harris is a radical California liberal who broke the economy, broke the border and broke the world, frankly.”

That moment also failed to land to some viewers at home as his comments coincided with the moment that Fox News flashed up a ticker announcing that the Dow Jones had closed out at a near-record high.

The economy and how it impacts everyday Americans set to be a key issue in the election and Harris is now set to unveil her policy plans on Friday.

In her first major policy speech on the economy, Harris will unveil plans including a ban on price gouging on groceries, plans to build three million new homes and the slashing of prescription drug costs.

Kamala Harris is set to unveil plans including a ban on price gouging on groceries today ( AFP via Getty Images )

In Raleigh, North Carolina, the vice president will outline plans to tackle high grocery prices by taking on food and grocery corporations who hike the cost of goods for customers to unfair levels.

The Democratic presidential candidate will announce “the first-ever federal ban on price gouging on food and groceries — setting clear rules of the road to make clear that big corporations can’t unfairly exploit consumers to run up excessive corporate profits on food and groceries,” her campaign said in a statement.

More details of her economic plans are expected to be laid out in the speech today.

Her move to hold the speech in North Carolina signals how the Harris campaign and the Democrats hope to flip the state that the party has only won twice in the last 50 years.