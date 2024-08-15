✕ Close Trump uses rally on the economy to attack Harris and air past grievances

Donald Trump gave a speech at a rally in Asheville, North Carolina supposedly focused on the economy, as inflation falls below three per cent for the time since 2021. Republicans are imploring the former president to focus on key issues of concern to voters rather than personal attacks on Kamala Harris.

Nevertheless, Trump veered in and out of his usual attacks and falsehoods before saying he would halve the cost of energy bills if re-elected without giving any specifics.

Meanwhile, there was good news for the vice president from the non-partisan Cook Political Report, which showed Harris has all but erased any lead Trump had in six of the seven key battleground states, taking the lead in Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The two candidates are tied in Georgia and Trump is leading in Nevada, according to the latest poll. Harris has even greatly narrowed Trump’s lead in deep-red Florida.

CBS News provided an update on the upcoming vice presidential debate, saying that they had provided both campaigns with four possible dates in September and October in New York.

Governor Tim Walz seized the initiative and tweeted moments later: “See you on October 1, JD.”