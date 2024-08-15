Trump vs Harris live: Trump rambles about Harris at North Carolina rally as poll shows Walz preferred to Vance
Latest polling has good news for Democrats across key swing states
Donald Trump gave a speech at a rally in Asheville, North Carolina supposedly focused on the economy, as inflation falls below three per cent for the time since 2021. Republicans are imploring the former president to focus on key issues of concern to voters rather than personal attacks on Kamala Harris.
Nevertheless, Trump veered in and out of his usual attacks and falsehoods before saying he would halve the cost of energy bills if re-elected without giving any specifics.
Meanwhile, there was good news for the vice president from the non-partisan Cook Political Report, which showed Harris has all but erased any lead Trump had in six of the seven key battleground states, taking the lead in Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
The two candidates are tied in Georgia and Trump is leading in Nevada, according to the latest poll. Harris has even greatly narrowed Trump’s lead in deep-red Florida.
CBS News provided an update on the upcoming vice presidential debate, saying that they had provided both campaigns with four possible dates in September and October in New York.
Governor Tim Walz seized the initiative and tweeted moments later: “See you on October 1, JD.”
Veterans hit back in Walz’s defense after Trump attacks his service record
More than 1,000 US military veterans and family members of veterans have signed on to an open letter condemning what they describe as “politically motivated attacks” on Democratic vice presidential pick Tim Walz’s military service by former President Donald Trump and his running-mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance.
The thousand-strong group of “veterans, veteran families, military families, caregivers, and survivors” said they are all “appalled” at the attacks on Walz, who retired from the Minnesota Army National Guard after a 24-year career that saw him ascend to the rank of command sergeant major, the highest rank for any enlisted person in the Army.
Andrew Feinberg has the details.
Vance challenges Walz to thrash out military records in debate
JD Vance has challenged his Democratic vice presidential rival Tim Walz to thrash out their military records on the debate stage after Kamala Harris’s running mate fired back at accusations of stolen valor.
The Minnesota governor and the Ohio senator have been embroiled in a feud over their time served in the naval and armed forces.
While neither actively fought in combat roles, Republicans have accused Walz of “stolen valor” for allegedly overstating his military record and have claimed, without merit, that he purposely avoided deployment to Iraq.
On Tuesday night, Walz fiercely defended his 24 years in the Army National Guard – the US Army’s combat reserve – while speaking on stage at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) union convention in Los Angeles.
James Liddell reports.
Is Florida in play for Harris?
Kamala Harris may be improving her odds in the coveted state of Florida, which has been a key bastion of Republican support in recent years.
A new poll of 500 likely voters in Florida was carried out up to August 11 by USA Today/Suffolk University/WSVN-TV.
Alicja Hagopian looks at the numbers.
Hush money case: Judge rejects Trump’s third attempt to kick him off case
The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial won’t be stepping away after the former president failed to kick him off the case for a third time.
Trump has repeatedly tried and failed to force New York Justice Juan Merchan to recuse himself.
In a late filing on Tuesday, Judge Merchan shot down a third recusal motion from Trump, who has alleged that there is a conflict of interest because Merchan’s daughter works as a Democratic political consultant.
Alex Woodward has the latest.
‘Quit whining’ Haley tells Trump
Nikki Haley has warned Donald Trump that he needs to “quit whining” about Kamala Harris succeeding Joe Biden on the Democratic presidential ticket or face defeat in November’s election.
The former South Carolina governor – who served as US ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration before incurring the former president’s wrath by running against him for the Republican presidential nomination this year– appealed to Trump to focus on substantive policy issues rather than crude identity politics.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
Premium: Why Trump should fear the women going all out for Kamala Harris
Eric Garcia writes:
Hailey Guerra had never bothered to attend a presidential campaign rally before now — but Kamala Harris’s visit to the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale seemed different.
“Everyone’s just like, at least it’s not another old white man,” Guerra told The Independent, referring to president Joe Biden, who announced last month that he would not seek re-election and instead endorsed Harris.
Guerra’s friend Charlotte Dirige attended with her, clad in a shirt with Harris’s image and the declaration, “Say it to my face,” a nod to the vice president’s challenge to former president Donald Trump after he initially backed out of debating her.
“I was definitely gonna vote for [Biden] still, because it seemed like the lesser of two evils, but I’m actually way more, like, motivated to go out and vote,” Guerra said.
Continue reading...
Report: Biden estranged from ‘ruthless’ Pelosi and ‘harbors some resentment’ toward Obama
Weeks of Democratic infighting leading up to President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race have left some emotional scars between the president and some party leaders, according to a new report.
Those close to Biden told POLITICO the president is slightly resentful that his friend and ally, former president Barack Obama, did not tell him to leave the race despite allegedly privately raising concerns that he could not defeat Donald Trump in November.
Biden allegedly is also displeased about the role that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer played in trying to pressure him to drop out.
But the president is reportedly mostly frustrated with former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
Ariana Baio reports.
Dan Bogino accuses Kellyanne Conway of trying to ‘sabotage’ Trump campaign over Vance pick
Conservative commentator Dan Bongino has accused former Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway and others of sabotaging Donald Trump and his campaign to return to the White House.
Speaking on his show on Wednesday, Bongino said that media stories suggesting that Trump regrets his choice of running mate in JD Vance as “Absolute bulls***”, Mediaite reports.
“There’s a lot of internal sabotage going on right now that I honestly did not want to highlight because I like to stay focused on the Democrats and I was hoping it would go away. It’s not,” Bongino said.
He said he had been told that Vance’s position on Ukraine was a reason some Republicans were unhappy.
“I suspect strongly this was a leak from people who wanted another candidate for vice president,” Bongino said, pointing thes finger at the “Kellyanne Conway camp.”
“Some of the other candidates were very interested in a more muscular posture in Ukraine where there was a lot of money to be made for a lot of people. JD Vance is interested in a more cautious approach to Ukraine,” Bongino argued.
Bongino called Trump and Vance a “great ticket,” but blasted those he believes are “sabotaging” it.
“Instead of just shutting up and trying to win now with this great ticket, there are people out there sabotaging the ticket right now,” he said.
“I’m going to say to Kellyanne and others: it’s time to pipe down. You’ve been warned. I’ve had about enough,” he said.
Palm Beach officials could push to shut down Mar-a-Lago
Indefinite, round-the-clock road closures around Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound are frustrating Palm Beach officials and residents to the point that the Florida club and residence could be forced to shut down.
On Tuesday, Palm Beach Council directed town staff to study what could be done about the month-long shutdown, which has closed off surrounding roads in the wake of the attempted assassination of the Republican presidential nominee.
Alex Woodward has the details.
