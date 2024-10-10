Trump unwittingly reveals Tiffany is pregnant as he goes off-script in speech

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Former President Donald Trump revealed that his daughter, Tiffany Trump, is pregnant, as he deviated from his economic speech while in Detroit.

Trump noted that the father of Tiffany Trump’s husband Michael Boulos, Dr Massad Boulos, was in the audience during his speech to the Detroit Economic Club. The former president called the young couple “very exceptional” before going on to say “she’s going to have a baby. So that’s nice.”

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos were married at Mar-a-Lago in 2022. The 30-year-old Tiffany announced that she was engaged the day before her father’s presidency ended.

Trump and Boulos were first photographed together in 2018. Trump later introduced Boulos to her family during Thanksgiving that year at Mar-a-Lago.

Boulos grew up in Nigeria where his family owns a number of businesses. Despite Trump’s comments calling some parts of Africa “s***hole countries,” the Boulos family spent Christmas Eve at the White House in 2019.

Born in Kfaraakka, a village in northern Lebanon, Boulos is of French and Lebanese descent. He moved to Nigeria at a young age, where his family owns a multibillion-dollar conglomerate and a large number of companies that are active in more than 10 West African countries.

Dr Massad Boulos, Michael’s father, is in charge of the businesses, while his mother, Sarah Boulos, founded the Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria.

Boulos grew up in Lagos with his three siblings where he went to the American International School. Spending his nights at bars around town, he became a regular at an establishment called Spice Route, which is known for its exotic aerial acts, the owner told Town & Country Magazine.

Tiffany Trump has a degree from Georgetown Law, while Boulos studied project management finance and risk, earning a Master’s degree from City, University of London. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from Regent’s University London.

Dr Massad Boulos has recently taken on the role of an envoy to the Arab community in Michigan. The Lebanese-born businessman moved to Texas in his teenage years and subsequently attended the University of Houston.

“Obviously the number one point that is of high priority within the Arab American community is the current war in the Middle East,” Boulos told the Associated Press in June, before the presidential debate that led to the departure of President Joe Biden from the race. “And the question is, who can bring peace and who is bringing war? And they know the answer to that.”