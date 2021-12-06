Devin Nunes leaving Congress early amid reports of new role at Trump media business

Nunes was chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Eric Garcia
Monday 06 December 2021 22:15
Comments
(Getty Images)

Republican Rep Devin Nunes of California, a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump, will retire from Congress amid reports that Mr Trump offered him a job with his new media company, Fox News’s Jacqui Heinrich reported.

The Fresno-area Republican was chairman of the House Intelligence Committee for the first two years of Mr Trump’s presidency. He also served on then-president-elect Trump’s transition team after he stayed neutral throughout the Republican primary in 2016.

Nunes became one of Mr Trump’s most vociferous defenders on the House Intelligence Committee amid investigations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. During one audio recording at the time, Mr Nunes could be heard telling Republicans that if then-Attorney Jeff Sessions didn’t recuse himself and special counsel Robert Mueller did not clear the president, then the GOP majority would be the only thing protecting Mr Trump.

He continued in that role during Mr Trump’s first impeachment.

