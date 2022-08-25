Trump news – live: Papers found ‘lying in unsecure places’ in Mar-a-Lago raid as Biden denies advance notice
Ex-president’s lawyers have waited two weeks to file first legal action since FBI searched his residence for classified documents
Jared Kushner denies speculation he was Mar-a-Lago “mole”
FBI agents found papers “lying in unsecured areas” during the search of Mar-a-Lago, according to a new report. That’s despite assurances from Donald Trump’s team that such documents were secured under lock and key.
Meanwhile, Jared Kushner, Mr Trump’s son-in-law, has denied being the “mole” who tipped off the FBI that classified documents were still being kept at Mar-a-Lago after the ex-president claimed to have handed over everything he took with him after leaving the White House.
Speaking to former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, Mr Kushner blamed the press for amplifying the idea, singling out Mr Trump’s psychologist niece Mary Trump for criticism.
“It’s absolutely not true, categorically, in every way,” he said. “But I think that’s more of a statement of the sad state of the media, where the more outlandish – especially if it includes me – then the media will write about it and create headlines.”
President Joe Biden has also categorically denied that he received any advance warning of the raid on Mr Trump’s Florida property.
Biden kicks off midterm rally in Maryland
Joe Biden will begin rallying in Maryland’s Rockville on Thursday to turn legislative accomplishments into political energy.
The event, in the safely Democratic Washington suburb of Rockville, Maryland, is meant to ease Mr Biden into what White House aides say will be an aggressive season of championing his policy victories and aiding his party’s candidates.
It comes as Democrats have seen their political hopes rebound in recent months amid a legacy-defining burst of action by Mr Biden and Congress.
John Anzalone, Mr Biden’s pollster, said Democrats are “in a better position to compete because Joe Biden put us there.”
“It doesn’t mean that the wind’s at our back,” he added. “But we have more of a breeze than what felt like a gale hurricane in our face.”
A government watchdog group has successfully sued for the memo that led to the Justice Department clearing Donald Trump of criminal wrongdoing in the Russia investigation.
The document, prepared for Attorney General William Barr by attorneys working on the case, illuminates in particular the role of two Justice Department officials in determining that the DoJ would clear Mr Trump’s on accusations of obstructing justice even though Robert Mueller had declined to do the same.
Read more in the Associated Press:
Memo sheds light on decision to clear Trump in Russia probe
Justice Department officials who evaluated then-President Donald Trump’s actions during the Russia investigation concluded that nothing he did, including firing the FBI director, rose to the level of obstruction of justice
Trump calls for Mitch McConnell to be booted as GOP leader
Donald Trump yesterday called on Republicans to “immediately” oust senator Mitch McConnel from his post of Senate minority leader, accusing him of giving “trillions of dollars” to the “Radical Left”.
Mr Trump said, citing a story from The Federalist, that Mr McConnel and his wife Elaine Chao allegedly have ties to China and called him a “pawn for Democrats”.
“Mitch McConnell is not an Opposition Leader, he is a pawn for the Democrats to get whatever they want,” Mr Trump said in his statement. “He is afraid of them, and will not do what has to be done. A new Republican Leader in the Senate should be picked immediately!”
Mr Trump has unleashed attacks on Mr McConnel, who he calls “old crow” and his wife after the senator leader called out the former president for his role in 6 January 2021 attack on US Capitol.
He said Mr McConnel allegedly gave “Radical Left the Trillions and Trillions of Dollars that they constantly DEMAND” and blamed him for failing to stop the passage of the landmark tax, climate and healthcare law known as the Inflation Reduction Act.
Trump is exacerbating GOP’s mounting fundraising troubles, says ex-senator
Former US senator from Missouri Claire McCaskill has said that all the “grassroots money is all going to Donald Trump” as his loyalists have directed all the money towards funding his potential 2024 run for presidential elections.
Mr McCaskill said it is making it harder for senate Republicans to raise money for the upcoming midterm elections.
“There’s a whole lot of people that became active in my state for the first time around Donald Trump,” said Mr McCaskill on MSNBC.
“They remain slavishly loyal to him... one of the reasons the Republicans are struggling in campaign donations, candidate donations, is the grassroots money is all going to Trump. Not to Marco Rubio or Dr Oz or JD Vance,” he added, referring to key senate candidates.
“When they are putting $20m of dark money into help, you know, in Ohio, you know they are very worried.”
Trump appears to admit some documents seized by FBI were unlawfully held at Mar-a-Lago, expert says
Donald Trump appeared to admit in a court filing that he was in possession of presidential records at Mar-a-Lago without the consent of the National Archives.
In a motion filed on Monday the president claimed that at least some of the hundreds of pages reportedly seized in at least two batches from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI were protected by “executive privilege”, meaning they concerned private conversations of Executives Branch staff including the president.
That would appear to mean that they were government records, and not personal documents protected by Mr Trump’s attorney-client privilege.
Read more in The Independent from Gino Spocchia:
Trump appears to admit some documents were unlawfully taken from White House
Lawyers for former US president suggest files covered by executive privilege
DeSantis says ‘woke’ 5 times in 19 seconds in culture war laden primary speech
Ron DeSantis is leaning in to his role as the GOP’s new culture war champion.
The Florida governor celebrated his primary win Tuesday evening with a speech that hammered home what his target would be for the general election: Democrats and their “woke” agenda.
Read more from John Bowden in The Independent:
DeSantis says ‘woke’ 5 times in 19 seconds in culture war laden primary speech
Florida governor is thought to be 2024 primary contender
Jan 6 figure blames Trump advisers, Gaetz for defeat of Laura Loomer
Ali Alexander, the Stop the Steal activist investigated for his role in rallying Trump supporters outside the Capitol before the January 6 attack began, is none to happy about the defeat of Florida congressional hopeful Laura Loomer.
In a post to Telegram, Mr Alexander shared his thoughts on the figures surrounding Donald Trump who he blamed for Ms Loomer’s narrow defeat to incumbent Congressman Daniel Webster. Ms Loomer has not conceded, baselessly alleging fraud.
Trump documentary maker Alex Holder says Eric is scared of Don Jr and their father is ‘very insecure’
Alex Holder, the documentarian whose footage was subpoenaed by the January 6 committee, dished on the Trump family’s dynamics during a Reddit AMA this week.
Among the topics discussed was a claim made by Mr Holder that Eric Trump, the younger of Mr Trump’s two adult sons, is “scared” of his older brother.
Read more from The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander:
Trump documentary maker Alex Holder says Eric is scared of Don Jr
‘Eric is probably least like his father but I say this only because Don Jr and Ivanka are very similar to their old man’
Who is Rebekah Jones, the ‘Covid whistleblower’ challenging Matt Gaetz in Florida?
A so-called “Covid whistleblower” is challenging Matt Gaetz for his US House seat in November after winning her congressional primary on Tuesday.
Rebekah Jones was fired from the Florida state health department and alleged that her firing came from her refusal to manipulate data to paint a rosier picture of Ron DeSantis’s response to the pandemic. But officials who looked into the matter said there was no evidence to substantiate her claims.
Read more in The Independent about this Democrat hoping to oust a top ally of Donald Trump in his newfound state of residence.
Rebekah Jones, the whistleblower challenging Matt Gaetz in Florida?
Scientist became a cause célèbre in Florida after claiming she had been forced out of her job for refusing to manipulate data
DeSantis unleashes shocking attack on Fauci saying he wants to see ‘that little elf’ thrown ‘across the Potomac’
The right’s bizarre war against public health guidelines continued on Wednesday as Florida’s Gov Ron DeSantis quipped that the retiring NIAID chief should be thrown “across the Potomac” River in Washington DC.
Mr DeSantis is seen as the spearhead of the GOP’s culture war turn and is thought therefore to be a likely candidate for the Republican nomination in 2024. He has not announced any plans to run.
Dr Fauci’s status as the public face of the federal government’s Covid response made him a target of hatred on the far right. He has been the target of countless conspiracy theories — just days ago, a member of Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene, suggested that he had “started Covid”.
Mr DeSantis rarely buys in to such nonsense explicitly, but plays into the furor nonetheless while espousing milder criticism of concerns about constitutional rights when challenged.
Read more from The Independent’s Graeme Massie:
DeSantis unleashes attack on Fauci saying he wants him thrown ‘across the Potomac’
Joe Biden’s top medical adviser announced he will leave current job in December
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies