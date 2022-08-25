✕ Close Jared Kushner denies speculation he was Mar-a-Lago “mole”

FBI agents found papers “lying in unsecured areas” during the search of Mar-a-Lago, according to a new report. That’s despite assurances from Donald Trump’s team that such documents were secured under lock and key.

Meanwhile, Jared Kushner, Mr Trump’s son-in-law, has denied being the “mole” who tipped off the FBI that classified documents were still being kept at Mar-a-Lago after the ex-president claimed to have handed over everything he took with him after leaving the White House.

Speaking to former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, Mr Kushner blamed the press for amplifying the idea, singling out Mr Trump’s psychologist niece Mary Trump for criticism.

“It’s absolutely not true, categorically, in every way,” he said. “But I think that’s more of a statement of the sad state of the media, where the more outlandish – especially if it includes me – then the media will write about it and create headlines.”

President Joe Biden has also categorically denied that he received any advance warning of the raid on Mr Trump’s Florida property.