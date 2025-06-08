Trump calls Musk ‘big-time drug addict’ according to report, as feud shows no sign of ending

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump referred to his former ally Elon Musk as a “big-time drug addict” as he processed the end of their relationship, according to a new report.

As Musk began publicly attacking Trump, the president started calling up confidants and acquaintances to discuss the falling out. During one such call, the president made the allegation about the Tesla CEO’s alleged drug habits as he attempted to understand his behavior, reports The Washington Post.

Musk has said that he uses ketamine for depression. According to The New York Times, he used ketamine on the campaign trail to such a degree that it was affecting his bladder, and he traveled with a pill box with Adderall markings.

White House officials said Trump was concerned about Musk’s drug use, and it was one reason the relationship eventually came to an explosive end, The Post noted.

However, Trump took a calmer tone in pushing back on Musk in his social media posts than advisers and friends alike expected. Two people with knowledge of the situation told the paper that, following the Thursday feud with Musk, Trump instructed those around him not to escalate the confrontation. Speaking to Vice President JD Vance about how to address the Musk situation in public, Trump urged caution.

The relationship between Musk and Trump came to an explosive end earlier this week ( AFP/Getty )

However, the relationship between Musk, Trump, and the rest of the administration had deteriorated long before Thursday. Musk alienated White House staff and cabinet members, reportedly getting into a physical altercation with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, according to The Post’s report.

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon, who worked in Trump’s first term, told The Post that he was informed that as Bessent and Musk exited the Oval Office following an April meeting, the pair began insulting each other.

Bessent mentioned Musk’s claim that he would find more than $1 trillion in waste and abuse of government spending, something the billionaire had not yet achieved.

“Scott said, ‘You’re a fraud. You’re a total fraud,’” Bannon told the paper.

Musk subsequently pushed his shoulder into Bessent “like a rugby player,” he added. Bessent struck back at Musk, and several people stepped in to break up the scuffle.

“President Trump heard about it and said, ‘This is too much,’” said Bannon.

“President Trump and the entire Administration will continue the important mission of cutting waste, fraud, and abuse from our federal government on behalf of taxpayers, and the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill is critical to helping accomplish that mission,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told The Post.

However, administration officials have discussed taking steps to retaliate against Musk. Trump took to TruthSocial to suggest that Musk’s government contracts be scrutinized, potentially putting his businesses at risk.

Musk has been consistently critical of the president’s main congressional priority, the so-called “big, beautiful bill,” expressing his concerns about the significant amount it adds to the deficit.

Trump has threatened Musk with “serious consequences” if he uses his massive wealth to fund Democratic challengers to Republicans who vote for the spending bill. Musk has also suggested that he may start a third political party to represent the “80 percent in the middle.”

“I feel like the kids of a bitter divorce, where you’re just saying, ‘I really wish Mommy and Daddy would stop screaming,’” Texas Senator Ted Cruz said on his podcast Friday.