Trump cancels Florida press conference scheduled for Jan. 6

Former President Donald Trump has canceled a press conference he had planned to hold in Florida on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by his supporters

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 04 January 2022 23:30
Former President Donald Trump has canceled a press conference he had planned to hold in Florida on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by his supporters.

Trump said in a statement Tuesday evening that he would instead be discussing his grievances at a rally he has planned in Arizona later this month.

Trump had been expected to use the press conference to rail against the congressional committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, when a mob of his supporters violently stormed the Capitol in an effort to halt the peaceful transfer of power, and to repeat his lies about the 2020 election.

Trump continues to insist the election was “stolen” and the “real” insurrection was on Nov. 3, 2020, the day Democrat Joe Biden won a 306-232 Electoral College victory. Federal and state election officials and Trump’s own attorney general have said repeatedly the election was fair.

The event would have been Trump's second press conference since leaving office.

