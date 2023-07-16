Donald Trump brands US a ‘third-world hellhole’ run by ‘perverts’ and ‘thugs’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump branded the US a “third-world hellhole” run by “perverts” and “thugs” in his latest 2024 campaign speech.

The one-term president told the Turning Point Action Conference in Florida that the American dream was “dead” under Joe Biden as he relentlessly mocked his predecessor

“The election will decide whether your generation will inherit a fascist country or a free country, “ Mr Trump told the conference of younger conservative activists on Saturday.

Former US President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak at the Turning Point Action conference as he continues his 2024 presidential campaign on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Getty Images)

“Millions of illegal aliens have stormed across our borders, it is an invasion, like a military invasion. Our rights and liberties are being torn to shreds.

“Your country is being turned into a third-world hellhole, run by censors, perverts criminals and thugs.”

And Mr Trump continued to paint a bleak picture of America in the year before the next presidential election.

“We are in big trouble, today the greatest threat is not for the outside the greatest threat. It is the sick, sinister and evil forces are trying to destroy our country from within,” he claimed.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action conference as he continues his 2024 presidential campaign on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Getty Images)

“If you have the right leadership China is not a problem, if you have the right leadership Russia would not be a problem. They would not have done what they did, believe me, they would never have done it.”

And he added: “Your task, your calling, your historic mission is to liberate America from these communists, racists, Marxists, globalists and warmongers who want to plunder the future of our country.”

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action conference as he continues his 2024 presidential campaign on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Getty Images)

And Mr Trump also claimed that he intended to “reclaim colleges” and “choke off the money” to universities that are leading a “Marxist assault” on “Western civilization itself.”

“After 50 years of leftist domination in the universities, I will take bold action to reclaim our colleges from the Communist left…anti-American radicals will no longer be given a free hand to dominate our institutions of higher learning.”

And he added: “The days of subsidizing communist indoctrination … are over.”

Trump: Every time the radical left Democrats indict me, I consider it to be a great badge of honor and courage. I am doing it for you. I am being indicted for you. Better me then you and I believe the you is more than 200 million people.. pic.twitter.com/EfVlFV1HL5 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 16, 2023

Mr Trump also told the crowd at the event that he viewed his indictments as a “great badge of honour.”

“Every time the radical left Democrats indict me, I consider it to be a great badge of honour and courage. I am doing it for you. I am being indicted for you. Better me than you and I believe the you is more than 200 million people,” he said.