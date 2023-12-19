Trump judge dismantles fraud trial expert witness: ‘Lost all credibility’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The judge presiding over Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial tore into the former president’s star witness in a new court filing, as he dismissed his latest attempt to toss the $250m case.

In a scathing ruling issued on Monday, Judge Arthur Engoron blasted New York University accounting professor Eli Bartov, saying that he “lost all credibility” through his courtroom testimony.

The judge also added that his testimony indicates that some people will say anything for “a million or so dollars”.

“Bartov is a tenured professor, but all that his testimony proves is that for a million or so dollars, some experts will say whatever you want them to say,” Judge Engoron wrote.

Mr Bartov was hired by the former president’s legal team as their final – and star – witness in the case.

During his two days of testimony last week, the accounting expert told the court that he had found no evidence of any fraud in the Trump Organization’s accounting practices and described Attorney General Letitia James’ suit as “absurd”.

“My main finding is that there is no evidence whatsoever of any accounting fraud,” he testified.

Mr Bartov also revealed that he had been paid around $877,500 by Mr Trump’s team for his services.

In Monday’s ruling, Judge Engoron pointed to the expert witness’s hefty fee, suggesting that it impacted the testimony he gave on the stand and arguing that the “most glaring flaw” in Mr Trump’s latest bid to toss the case is his team’s belief that Mr Bartov’s testimony was “true and accurate”.

Trump appears at civil fraud trial in New York (2023 Getty Images)

“By doggedly attempting to justify every misstatement, Professor Bartov lost all credibility,” the judge wrote.

Mr Bartov said he was “shocked” by the judge’s comments, calling his description of his testimony a “complete mischaracterisation”.

“I’m shocked that the judge mischaracterized my testimony in this way,” he told CNBC on Monday.

Mr Trump also lashed out at Judge Engoron in his latest in a series of attacks on Truth Social.

“As usual, completely biased Democrat Judge Arthur Engoron, without the benefit of a Jury, denied our Motion to have this political SHAM of a case dismissed,” he ranted.

The former president repeated his baseless claims that the lawsuit is “rigged” and the players in it “corrupt” as he continued: “Judge Engoron challenges the highly respected Expert Witness for receiving fees, which is standard and accepted practice for Expert Witnesses. The ignorant Judge did not even try to listen to the Expert Witness. This is a great insult to a man of impeccable character and qualifications. The Judge ignores the Law!”

AG James filed a civil lawsuit in September 2022 accusing Mr Trump, his adult sons Don Jr and Eric, the Trump Organization and several executives of widespread business fraud including overinflating the company’s value for years.

Mr Trump has already been found liable for fraud – in a bombshell ruling from the judge just days before the case was headed to trial.

Judge Engoron ruled that Mr Trump, his adult sons, businesses and some of their executives “grossly and materially inflated” the value of the Trump Organization’s assets for more than a decade.

By deceiving banks, insurers and others by exaggerating the value of assets, the company was able to secure more favourable business deals and loans, the judge found.

Following almost two months of testimony from the likes of Mr Trump, his adult sons and daughter, the trial is wrapping up.

The judge is set to hear oral arguments in January before determining what penalties Mr Trump should face.

AG James is seeking $250m in penalties from Mr Trump and for him to be banned from doing business in New York – something that would be a major blow to his business empire and see his namesake buildings like Trump Tower shutter.