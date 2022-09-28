✕ Close Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’

A Capitol rioter has been sentenced to seven years in prison for providing the taser used in the attack on police officer Michael Fanone. Reading his victim statement at the sentencing, Mr Fanone said Kyle Young deserved a cell with his co-conspirator, Donald Trump.

The news comes as the January 6 House select committee has postponed Wednesday’s supposed final public hearing in light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida. Documentary footage of Trump-ally Roger Stone predicting violence and abuse of power after the 2020 election was to be shown.

Elsewhere,Vanity Fair reports that Florida governor Ron DeSantis privately calls the former president a “moron” and is planning a full-frontal attack should the two have to face off to win the GOP nomination for the 2024 election.

Finally, an appeals court in Washington DC has been asked to help decide whether Mr Trump was doing his job as president when he denied raping a woman and dismissed his accuser E Jean Carroll as “not my type”.

The alleged attack happened in the mid-1990s disallowing a sexual battery suit, so she is therefore suing him for defamation. The case has been bogged down in technicalities for years.