Trump news - live: Capitol rioter given seven years for police attack as Jan 6 panel postpones final hearing
Latest on former president’s legal woes as January 6 committee hearing looms
Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
A Capitol rioter has been sentenced to seven years in prison for providing the taser used in the attack on police officer Michael Fanone. Reading his victim statement at the sentencing, Mr Fanone said Kyle Young deserved a cell with his co-conspirator, Donald Trump.
The news comes as the January 6 House select committee has postponed Wednesday’s supposed final public hearing in light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida. Documentary footage of Trump-ally Roger Stone predicting violence and abuse of power after the 2020 election was to be shown.
Elsewhere,Vanity Fair reports that Florida governor Ron DeSantis privately calls the former president a “moron” and is planning a full-frontal attack should the two have to face off to win the GOP nomination for the 2024 election.
Finally, an appeals court in Washington DC has been asked to help decide whether Mr Trump was doing his job as president when he denied raping a woman and dismissed his accuser E Jean Carroll as “not my type”.
The alleged attack happened in the mid-1990s disallowing a sexual battery suit, so she is therefore suing him for defamation. The case has been bogged down in technicalities for years.
Kellyanne Conway mocked for blaming overdose deaths on marijuana
Kellyanne Conway has been ridiculed on social media after seemingly linking the rise in overdose deaths to marijuana.
Speaking on Fox News on Monday, the former Trump adviser attempted to take a jab at Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman for hanging a marijuana flag in the state capitol. Her remarks received backlash from political commentators and Twitter users who argued marijuana use was not a contributing factor in the opioid epidemic.
Andre Blanco has the story.
Kellyanne Conway mocked for blaming overdose deaths on marijuana
‘He put the marijuana flag up. He thought that was funny,’ Ms Conway said
Doug Mastriano once said women should be charged with murder for violating proposed abortion ban
Count Doug Mastriano among those Republicans with hardline stances on abortion who will now have to reckon with the reality of their proposals.
The Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate has vowed in recent days to sign into law a bill banning abortion after six weeks, or similar restrictions, should he win office against Josh Shapiro in November. But now, his past comments about the issue show just how extreme the potential governor’s views are.
John Bowden reports.
Pennsylvania gov candidate said women who get abortions should be charged with murder
Republicans across the US have backed away from hardline abortion stances
What previous Jan 6 hearings have set out – and what new revelations are coming
“January 6 was the culmination of an attempted coup, a brazen attempt, as one rioter put it shortly after January 6, to overthrow the government.”
So spoke Democratic congressman Bennie Thompson in June, as the Jan 6 committee held its first televised meeting into the events that befell the building the nation’s elected officials were sitting in just 18 months earlier, as Donald Trump and his supporters tried to prevent Joe Biden taking office.
His co-chair, Republican congresswomen Liz Cheney, spoke in equally stark terms. Trump had a seven-part plan to stay in power, she said, and when rioters chanted “Hang Mike Pence”, the then president thought his deputy may have deserved it.
There have been eight hearings this year, with one held in 2021, of what is formally called the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
At least one more is due – initially scheduled for 28 September, it was postponed because of the approach of Hurricane Ian.
Andrew Buncombe looks at what we have learned and what might still be to come.
‘This was a failed coup’: Jan 6 committee returns with new revelations
Hearings turned into must-watch viewing – and now there are more, writes Andrew Buncombe
Herschel Walker names Capitol rioter as campaign ‘captain’
The campaign for the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, Herschel Walker, has registered a woman arrested earlier this year on charges in connection to the January 6 insurrection as a “county captain”.
Mandy Robinson-Hand was included in a press release last month, which also listed dozens of other supporters of Mr Walker on the local level, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Ms Robinson-Hand is the chair of the GOP in Taylor County and was listed as the “captain” for the county in the middle of rural Georgia.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Herschel Walker names Capitol rioter as campaign ‘captain’
The grassroots campaign activist faces four misdemenours after entering the Capitol on January 6
Dr Oz’s insult about John Fetterman’s clothing backfires spectacularly
The latest GOP attempt to attack John Fetterman is falling flat as Dr Mehmet Oz and his Republican allies seek to make the lieutenant governor’s clothing choices and tattoos a campaign issue.
The latest back-and-forth in the much-watched PennsylvaniaSenate race began with Dr Oz’s appearance on a podcast, wherein he attacked the lieutenant governor for wearing a “costume” — the sweatshirts and jeans style that Mr Fetterman has been known for embracing for years, dating back to his time as mayor of Braddock.
John Bowden reports on the reaction.
Dr Oz’s insult for John Fetterman’s clothing backfires spectacularly
Republicans have floundered attacking Fetterman, who leads race for GOP-held Senate seat
Top Republican slammed for ‘disgusting’ comment about Hunter Biden’s assistant
The top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, James Comer of Kentucky, has come under fire for his comments about Hunter Biden’s assistant.
Mr Comer appeared on Fox News on Monday night to talk about the Biden family’s purported relationship with China, as Republicans continue to use controversy around the president’s son and his laptop in calls for impeachment.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
GOP congressman slammed for ‘disgusting’ comment about Hunter Biden’s assistant
James Comer claims president’s son is involved in ‘national security nightmare’
Trump allies under fire for celebrating far-right win in Italy
House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.
Andrew Feinberg reports for The Independent from Washington, DC.
Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene under fire for cheering Italian far-right victory
Italian politician Giorgia Meloni’s party traces its roots to the Second World War-era fascist movement founded by Benito Mussolini
Report says Trump’s new lawyer for Mar-a-Lago case already being sidelined
Donald Trump‘s newest lawyer has reportedly already been sidelined from the Mar-a-Lago document investigation, according to sources familiar with the probe.
CNN spoke with a pair of unnamed sources familiar with the investigation and reports that Chris Kise, the newest addition to the former president’s legal team, has been shifted away from the Mar-a-Lago probe just a month after singing on to help Mr Trump.
According to the report, the reason for his shift is unclear, but Mr Kise will be focusing on other investigations involving Mr Trump.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Trump’s new lawyer for Mar-a-Lago case already being sidelined, report says
The lawyer formerly worked for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis
Trump sends condolences on occasion of Abe funeral
Former President Donald Trump has expressed his condolences as the leaders gather to mourn the late Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.
Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social:
Melania and I send our deepest respect and condolences to the memory of a truly great man and Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe of Japan. Quite frankly, there was nobody like him. He loved his country and fought so hard that it remained free and safe. We became very close friends, and there was nobody with a greater passion for peace than Shinzo. The world has lost a truly incredible leader—but his words and thoughts will never be forgotten. He will be greatly missed by all!
The United States will be represented at the state funeral by Vice President Kamala Harris.
Trump rejoins Forbes 400 list of richest Americans
Donald Trump is once again a member of the Forbes richest Americans club, rejoining the magazine’s list of the top 400 richest US citizens after falling off in 2021.
The magazine made the announcement on Monday, noting that Mr Trump’s wealth had risen from $2.5 bn to $3.2 bn over 2021-2022.
Editors of Forbes did, however, note the massive fraud lawsuit facing the former president, which threatens the value his hoard if it ends in a judgement against him.
John Bowden has the story.
Donald Trump rejoins Forbes 400 list of richest Americans
The ex-president’s net worth surged by more than a half billion over one year
