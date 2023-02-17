Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to claim that he had received a “total exoneration” from the Georgia grand jury investigating his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

“Thank you to the Special Grand Jury in the Great State of Georgia for your Patriotism & Courage. Total exoneration. The USA is very proud of you!!!” Mr Trump wrote on Thursday.

“The long awaited important sections of the Georgia report, which do not even mention President Trump’s name, have nothing to do with the President because President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong,” he claimed. “The President participated in two perfect phone calls regarding election integrity in Georgia, which he is entitled to do - in fact, as President, it was President Trump’s Constitutional duty to ensure election safety, security, and integrity.”

“Between the two calls, there were many officials and attorneys on the line, including the Secretary of State of Georgia, and no one objected, even slightly protested, or hung up. President Trump will always keep fighting for true and honest elections in America!” he wrote.

Twitter users were quick to mock his claims.

“As dumb as he is, even he knows this is BS. But he is cunning enough to know the cultists will buy it,” lawyer Ron Filipkowski wrote.

“Wow, I am floored over and over again on the ignorance of people. And the manipulation is beyond me ... No where does the grand jury say he is innocent,” Bonnie Christopher added.

“Here’s the thing. Trump doesn’t care about winning. He already knows he’s a loser. He just needs people to *think* he’s da boss. It’s why he always lies. So, ‘Not going to jail right now’ puts him in his ‘happy enough’ place. He’s thinking like every small-time loser,” Nathan Standing wrote.

“Georgia Grand Jury says looks like members of Trump’s inner circle committed perjury. And Trump’s claim of voter fraud was non existent. Trump claims he was totally exonerated. As always Trump is full of s***,” actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner said.

CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen noted that the grand jury report stated that “we find by an unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election”.

“The GA special grand jury has spoken--that means Trump committed crimes. He’s gonna get indicted,” Mr Eisen said.

“Lies and chaos. It’s the MAGA brand,” the Lincoln Project said in reaction to the news that witnesses in the probe may have lied.

“Trump must have misread the report ‘We set forth for the Court our recommendations on indictments and relevant statutes.’ The rest was redacted. It appears indictments recommendations are coming from Georgia Grand Jury,” Jonathan Ford said regarding Mr Trump’s “exoneration” claim.

Adam Klasfeld of Law & Crime noted that Mr Trump’s statement celebrated “the fact that the released portions of the Georgia special grand jury report — which recommended indictments and was specifically redacted to omit all names — didn’t mention him once”.