Possible Trump Georgia indictment set to be televised, judge rules

Part of Donald Trump’s expected indictment in Georgia is set to be televised, a judge has ruled.

The Fulton County superior court judge presiding over the grand jury in the case, Robert McBurney, told reporters that “if a grand jury presents an indictment, that’s usually in the afternoon, and you can film and photograph that,” The Messenger reported.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has started presenting her case to the jury which will decide if Mr Trump should be indicted for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

The jury for this case only meets on Mondays and Tuesdays, prompting speculation that charges may soon come.

The judge said any filing won’t be read aloud in the courtroom.

“There’s no reading of anything,” he said.

When Mr Trump was indicted on the federal level, cameras weren’t allowed in court.

The court website for Fulton County, Georgia, posted a document seeming to outline several charges against Mr Trump before it was taken down.

The document was removed on Monday without explanation. The court was dated 14 August and named Mr Trump. The case was cited as “open”.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s office told Reuters that the news agency’s report “that those charges were filed is inaccurate. Beyond that we cannot comment”.

The news agency reported that the document, two pages in length, includes Violation Of The Georgia Rico (Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations) Act, Solicitation Of Violation Of Oath By Public Officer, Conspiracy To Commit False Statements and Writings and Conspiracy To Commit Forgery in the First Degree, in addition to other charges.

Ms Willis has been investigating Mr Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state and was expected to seek an indictment from a grand jury this week. It would be Mr Trump’s fourth indictment within the span of five months.