Trump spending bill passes to avert government shutdown as Democrats reel after Schumer U-turn: Live updates
Democrats warned against GOP’s ‘dismantling of government’ over shutdown vote
A Donald Trump-backed government spending bill passed the Senate on Friday evening, hours before a midnight deadline to avert a government shutdown.
House Democrats demanded their Senate colleagues reject the measure, which was supported by Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and only a handful of Senate Democrats.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, when asked if he believes the Senate needs new leadership after Schumer said he would support the measure, said “next question.” Meanwhile, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said there’s a “deep sense of outrage” from “across the board, the entire party.”
While voting was underway, Trump unloaded on his political enemies and accused Joe Biden and his administration of launching politically motivated investigations against him in remarks to the Department of Justice, which he has filled with his personal attorneys and purged staff his administration considers disloyal.
Trump is reportedly planning to invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to speed up the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants, a key campaign pledge that is off to a slow start.
The president suffered fresh legal setbacks Thursday when two federal judges ruled that his administration must reinstate thousands of probationary employees fired by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.
How Trump’s ‘America First’ MAGA movement turned the Republican Party into an ‘arm of the Kremlin’
Donald Trump’s Oval Office attack on Ukraine’s president last month appeared to mark a very public realignment of America’s sympathies - away from Europe and towards Russia in a manner that few could have imagined during the Cold War years.
The Republican Party, now dominated by Trump’s “America First” MAGA movement, once considered the former Soviet Union “the evil empire” under Ronald Reagan and relished its collapse.
Today, the GOP stands accused of parroting Vladimir Putin’s rhetoric and some even refuse to admit the plain fact that Moscow began the war by invading its neighbor.
Joe Sommerlad has more:
ICYMI: White House asked for update after ‘retaliatory’ arrest of Columbia grad Mahmoud Khalil, his lawyers say
An agent honored by Donald Trump during his address to Congress in 2019 was one of the officers who arrested Mahmoud Khalil in New York City, according to attorneys for the Columbia University student and lawful permanent resident who is now facing deportation for his role in pro-Palestine campus protests.
When Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents took Khalil’s biometrics after his arrest, an agent said “the White House is requesting an update,” lawyers wrote in a court filing in Manhattan on Thursday.
More details from Khalil’s arrest and detention in the latest court filings:
ICE is $2 billion in the hole
Immigration and Customs Enforcement is reportedly already $2 billion short to keep up its current pace of operations through the end of this fiscal year, as it races to keep up with the Trump administration’s promises to rapidly deport millions of undocumented migrants.
Josh Marcus reports:
Pete Hegseth shutters Pentagon office that helped military leaders plan for possible future wars
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has moved to shutter the Pentagon office that helped military leaders plan for possible future wars.
A memo signed by Hegseth dated March 13 reportedly said that civil employees in the Pentagon’s Office of Net Assessment will be reassigned to other “mission critical positions” as it is dismantled. The office is often referred to as the Pentagon’s internal think tank.
After reports of the memo were published, chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell issued a statement about the “restructuring.”
Rhian Lubin reports:
Nancy Mace sued for defamation by man she named in floor speech and accused of abuse
Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina is being sued for defamation by one of the four men she publicly accused of sexual abuse in a speech she made on the floor of the House of Representatives last month.
Ariana Baio reports:
Full story: Rubio declares South African ambassador to US persona non grata over speech criticizing Trump, Musk and Vance
Secretary of State Marco Rubio is seeking to expel South Africa’s ambassador to the U.S. Ebrahim Rasool after the official criticized Donald Trump during a forum on Thursday.
Josh Marcus reports:
Arlington Cemetery scrubs info on famous Black, Hispanic, and female veterans to comply with Trump orders
Arlington National Cemetery has purged dozens of pages of information about famous Black, Hispanic and female veterans from its website to comply with Donald Trump’s executive order purging diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives across the federal government.
Rhian Lubin reports:
Law launching deportation of Columbia student was condemned in 1996 by a judge – Donald Trump’s sister
The White House has said that Mahmoud Khalil, who is not formally accused of breaking any laws, is deportable because a rarely used portion of the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act lets the Secretary of State deport people deemed to risk “potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States.”
Khalil’s lawyers and supporters, meanwhile, argue he is being unlawfully targeted for exercising his First Amendment rights.
Thirty years ago, another figure voiced concerns over the same provision at issue today: Donald Trump’s sister, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry.
Analysis: Democrats revolt against Chuck Schumer’s cave to Republicans
With a majority of his caucus revolting against him and activists furious, the longtime Democratic leader faces calls to step aside or have a primary challenge, Eric Garcia writes:
ICYMI: Trump says he asked Putin to spare Ukrainian lives in ‘good and productive’ talks
Trump on Friday said he’s asked Russian president Vladimir Putin to order his troops not to commit a massacre of Ukrainian soldiers who they are attempting to dislodge from the Kursk region after months of occupation by Kyiv’s forces.
