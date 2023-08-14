Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There was plenty of confusion regarding possible charges against former President Donald Trump in the Georgia election interference case.

Reuters reported on Monday that a document outlining the charges against Mr Trump had been posted and then removed from the Fulton County website.

Mr Trump then used the document to ask for donations from his supporters, arguing that he was being denied due process.

The Office of the Fulton County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts then issued a statement on Monday afternoon saying that a “fictitious” document had been shared online.

“While there have been no documents filed today regarding such, all members of the media should be reminded that documents that do not bear an official case number, filing date, and the name of The Clerk of Courts, in concert, are not considered official filings and should not be treated as such,” the court said.

They added that “Media members can expect to be notified of any/all filings in real-time and will be provided access to filings via equitable communication”.

“As the official custodian of various county records, the Clerk of Courts understands the sensitivity of all court filings, especially those that are at the forefront of the national spotlight and remains committed to operating with an extreme level of efficiency, accuracy, and transparency,” the court said.

More follows...