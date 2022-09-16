Jump to content

updated1663300166

Trump news – live: Ex-president nominee appointed special master as he threatens ‘big problems’ if indicted

Rolling coverage of the former president’s latest legal woes

Oliver O'Connell,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar,Andrew Naughtie
Friday 16 September 2022 04:49
Comments

Jen Psaki says Democrats ‘love to be opposed’ to Donald Trump ahead of midterms

A Florida Judge has appointed Donald Trump’s nominee as special master in the FBI investigation into top secret papers seized by agents from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Judge Raymond Dearie will now review materials seized during the raid of the former president’s estate in August after Mr Trump successfully demanded one be appointed.

Earlier, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows reportedly complied with a Justice Department subpoena tied to the investigation into the events surrounding the January 6 Capitol riot. He is the most senior member of the Trump administration to comply which such an order.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump once again claimed in an interview that he had “absolute authority” as president to declassify documents and had declassified the files found at Mar-a-Lago by the FBI in its August search.

The claim is misleading in that there are standardised protocols that generally have to be followed when documents are declassified, and there is no evidence Mr Trump or his team did so. More important for Mr Trump is that the classification status of the files he took with him to Florida is irrelevant to any of the crimes the FBI cited in its affidavit seeking a warrant for the search.

Nevertheless, he promised “big problems” for the US if he was indicted over the matter.

In other investigations into the former president, the House select committee investigating January 6 has obtained “thousands” of communications between Secret Service staff around the time of the riot, according to chair Bennie Thompson.

1663299049

Democrats push same-sex marriage vote until after midterms

Democrats are punting a vote to protect same-sex and interracial marriages until after the November midterm elections, pulling back just days after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to put the Senate on the record on the issue “in the coming weeks.”

Democrats punt same-sex marriage vote until after election

Democrats are punting a vote to protect same-sex and interracial marriages until after the November midterm elections, a blow for the legislation that comes days after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to put the Senate on the record on the issue “in the coming weeks.”

Oliver O'Connell16 September 2022 04:30
1663296349

Trump claims ‘absolute authority’ to declassify files

Donald Trump has claimed he had “the absolute right” to declassify top secret documents that federal agents found at his Mar-a-Lago mansion.

The one-term president made the claim during an appearance on conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt’s show this week and insisted that he will not be prosecuted over it.

Graeme Massie listened to the interview.

Trump claims he had ‘absolute authority’ to declassify files found at Mar-a-Lago

The one-term president says he “can’t imagine” being indicted over scandal

Oliver O'Connell16 September 2022 03:45
1663293649

Mitt Romney defends GOP governors over sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Republican Senator Mitt Romney had no sympathy for Democratic leaders in cities and states around the country on Thursday after news broke of GOP governors stepping up efforts to bus groups of migrants to their jurisdictions.

The campaign, begun by Texas’s Greg Abbott and now joined by Florida’s Ron DeSantis, aims to embarrass the Biden administration by taking the issue of immigration enforcement into state hands. Over the past several months, the governors have found groups of undocumented migrants and enticed them with various means to accept bus rides, a dozen or so at a time, out of state to destinations unknown.

John Bowden has the story.

Mitt Romney defends GOP governors busing migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Senator reacts after shocking stories of new migrants ‘lured’ onto buses

Oliver O'Connell16 September 2022 03:00
1663290949

Protesters heckle GOP senators over Lindsey Graham’s proposed national abortion ban

Republican senators were heckled in downtown Washington DC Tuesday evening as they attended a gala hosted by an anti-abortion group celebrating the downfall of Roe vs Wade.

A handful of GOP lawmakers were guests of honour at an event hosted by Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, an anti-abortion nonprofit organisation named after the famous (and staunchly reglious) women’s rights activist. Among those who attended were both of South Carolina’s US senators, Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham.

Roughly 100 protesters gathered outside the National Building Museum late in the afternoon and chanted slogans which included “our bodies our choice”, and “pro-life is a lie, you don’t care if people die”.

John Bowden reports.

Protesters heckle GOP senators after Lindsey Graham unveils national abortion ban

Smattering of demonstrators chastise conservatives outside anti-abortion gala

Oliver O'Connell16 September 2022 02:15
1663288249

Biden stresses necessity of calling out white supremacy at White House summit

President Joe Biden on Thursday said Americans must speak openly about the dangers posed by white supremacy and not be complicit by refusing to talk about the threat it poses to the country.

Speaking at the White House’s first “United We Stand” summit, Mr Biden told an audience of civil society experts and civil rights activists that the internet has given racial and ethnic hatred too much room to breathe in recent years.

Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.

‘We can’t remain silent’: Biden stresses necessity of calling out white supremacy

Mr Biden says the ‘battle for the soul’ of America he talked about during his 2020 presidential campaign has not yet been won

Oliver O'Connell16 September 2022 01:30
1663285549

House passes bill to curb political interference in census

The House passed legislation on Thursday intended to make it harder for future presidents to interfere with the once-a-decade census that determines political power and federal funding, a move that comes in response to the Trump’s administration’s failed effort to make a citizenship question part of the 2020 headcount.

House OKs bill to curb political interference with census

The House has passed legislation on a party-line vote that aims to make it harder for future presidents to interfere in the once-a-decade headcount that determines political power and federal funding

Oliver O'Connell16 September 2022 00:45
1663284853

Judge appoints Trump’s nominee as special master in Mar-a-Lago secret papers probe

A Florida Judge has appointed Donald Trump’s nominee as special master in the FBI investigation into top secret papers seized by agents from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Judge Raymond Dearie will now review materials seized during the raid of the former president’s estate in August after Mr Trump successfully demanded one be appointed.

Judge appoints Trump’s nominee as special master to oversee secret files

Judge Raymond Dearie was nominated by President Ronald Reagan and served as federal judge in New York since the 1980s

Graeme Massie16 September 2022 00:34
1663282849

Roger Stone denies filming video for ‘QAnon Queen of Canada’

The self-proclaimed “Queen of Canada,” a QAnon adherent named Romana Didulo, is apparently trying to raise funds for her conspiracy-fuelled movement using what appeared to be a Cameo video made by Roger Stone.

However, Mr Stone says he has no idea what the group is talking about.

Graig Graziosi has the story.

Roger Stone denies filming video for ‘QAnon Queen of Canada’

Former Trump adviser said he had no knowledge of the group and made no pledge to match their donations

Oliver O'Connell16 September 2022 00:00
1663280149

Watch: How Oath Keepers responded to Trump’s Jan 6 tweet

Oliver O'Connell15 September 2022 23:15
1663278349

White House expresses deep alarm at GOP governors’ migrant flights

The White House on Thursday said Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ use of migrants to punish leaders of Democratic-led state and local governments is a “deeply alarming” stunt that placed innocent children in danger to score political points.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the two governors were disrupting the federal process for handling migrants and using the migrants as “political pawns”.

“It is shameful, it is reckless, and just plain wrong,” she said.

Andrew Feinberg reports about the administration’s reaction.

White House calls GOP governors’ migrant flights ‘deeply alarming’

‘The children ... deserve better than being left on the streets of DC or being left in Martha's Vineyard’

Oliver O'Connell15 September 2022 22:45

