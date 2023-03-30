Gasps at Fox News as Donald Trump indicted for Stormy Daniels hush money payment

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump was indicted by a New York grand jury on Thursday for charges relating to hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election, a source told The Independent.

The indictment, which has not been revealed publicly, marks the first time a current or former US president has been hit with criminal charges.

The news was met with shock on Fox News, where a crew member appeared to be caught on a hot microphone gasping and saying, “What?” as the indictment was announced on air.

“It’s really on,” former US attorney Preet Bharara wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Congressman Jamaal Bowman, who represents a district near Manhattan, said in a statement that the reported New York indictment is “only the beginning” of Donald Trump “being held accountable for his crimes.”

“Trump attempt to illegally overturn election results in Georgia and worked to incite the insurrection at the Capitol, both in an effort to overthrow our government to advance his fascist cause,” Mr Bowman, a Democrat, continued. “His continued calls for protests following his arrest are just another dog whistle to his folloers: destroy our democracy.”

On the Republican side, Trump ally Jim Jordan of Ohio called the indictment “outrageous.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.