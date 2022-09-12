Trump news – live: Jan 6 public hearings to resume this month as ex-Trump lawyer thinks indictment likely
Rolling coverage of the former president’s latest legal woes
Former Trump lawyer believes ex-president is in legal jeopardy
Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb says he thinks Donald Trump is in “serious legal water” as part of a broader investigation into January 6 and the attempts to overturn the 2020 election, and the search of Mar-a-Lago is just part of that.
Speaking to CBS News, Mr Cobb said the likelihood of an indictment of Mr Trump is “very high” and he could be barred from running for the presidency again because of his actions during the Capitol riot. January 6 committee public hearings are set to resume this month.
Meanwhile, Trump ally Representative Lauren Boebert decided to take on the moderator instead of her opponent on Saturday in a televised debate on Saturday night. As the debate began, Ms Boebert tried to get local official Edie Sonn to admit to supporting her Democratic opponent in 2020 — though it is unclear what she hoped to gain by proving that point. Ms Sonn did not play along and informed the congresswoman that the debate was not about her.
Mr Trump has added his voice with those mourning Queen Elizabeth II. He said he and the Queen had “great chemistry” and that she liked all of her prime ministers.
ICYMI: The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson launches fiery video at Trump after legal threat
Rick Wilson of the Lincoln Project said he welcomed former president Donald Trump’s threats to sue the group of former Republican strategists who have released ads that sharply criticised him.
Mr Trump threatened legal action on his social networking platform Truth Social over a new ad, which aired on a local Fox affiliate and not Fox News proper.
“The Perverts and Lowlifes of the Lincoln Project are back on, where else, Fox News,” Mr Trump said. “I thought they ran away to the asylum after their last catastrophic campaign, with charges made against them that were big time sleaze, and me getting many more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016.”
Eric Garcia has the story.
‘Go for it b****!’: Lincoln Project launches fiery video at Trump after legal threat
’We’re delighted by the thought you would try to sue us, Donald’, the former Republican operative says
Book claims Romney secretly urged Biden take on Trump
Senator Mitt Romney urged Joe Biden to run for president in 2020 to defeat Donald Trump on the night of the 2018 midterm elections, a new book claims.
The call was reported in Gabriel Debenedetti’s forthcoming book The Long Alliance: The Imperfect Union of Joe Biden and Barack Obama, which will be released next week, The Guardian reports.
Eric Garcia reports.
Romney urged Biden take on Trump in 2018 private call: “You have to run”
‘You have to run,’ the 2012 Republican nominee for president reportedly told Biden
Americans agree with Biden: Trump is a threat to democracy
President Joe Biden believes that Donald Trump and his allies in the GOP are a threat to the country, and democracy. According to a new poll, a majority of Americans agree.
The findings came in a Reuters/Ipsos poll, published on Thursday.
Poll shows Americans agree with Biden, view Trump as threat to democracy
But many Americans still worry that efforts to fight Trumpism are divisive
GOP Georgia candidates split over Trump’s election lies
When asked about his decision to rebuff Donald Trump and certify Joe Biden‘s narrow victory in his state, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says he has no option but to defend his actions.
“We are all held accountable by the voters,” the Republican said as he seeks a second term, noting that he hears from voters who backed Trump’s effort to overturn the election and those aghast at the former president’s actions.
“I give them the facts,” Raffensperger said, because “Americans and Georgians are smart people.”
Yet other Georgia Republicans take a different tack.
GOP candidates in Georgia split over Trump's election lies
The shadow of Donald Trump's tampering with the 2020 election in Georgia lands differently for the various Republicans running for office in 2022
US prosecutors say more classified documents may be missing in Trump probe
Donald Trump‘s team might be still holding back some of the classified records removed from the White House during the former president’s last days in office, US prosecutors have warned.
The prosecutors demanded an investigation into what they called a potential national security risk with the former president allegedly not returning all the papers even after searches at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar has the story.
More classified documents may be missing in Trump probe, US prosecutors say
Justice Department calls for investigation into potential national security risk
Trump says ‘everyone wants him’ to run for president in 2024
Donald Trump says that “everyone wants me to run again” but has ruled out having daughter Ivanka on any 2024 ticket.
The one-term president told India’s NDTV in an interview that he would not consider his daughter as his vice-president candidate, if, as expected, he runs again for the White House.
Mr Trump has been publicly flirting with taking on Joe Biden again but has yet to formally announce his candidacy.
Graeme Massie reports on the former president’s comments.
Trump says ‘everyone wants him’ to run in 2024 but rules out putting Ivanka on ticket
‘Ivanka? My daughter? Never thought of that one. I’ve never even heard but that’s an interesting idea,’ ex-president told NDTV
Democratic candidate compares DeSantis’ Florida to Gilead in ‘Handmaid’s Tale’
Karla Hernández-Mats, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in Florida, has said living in the state is starting to feel like the dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale.
During a speech at a fundraiser, the running mate to Charlie Crist on the gubernatorial ticket took a swipe at current Republican Governor Ron DeSantis and Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez by comparing them to characters in the 1985 Margaret Atwood novel.
Democratic candidate compares Desantis’ Florida to ‘Handmaid’s Tale’
1985 dystopian novel has become shorthand critique of many Republican policies
ICYMI: Trump’s reaction Queen’s death
Donald Trump “truthed” his reaction to Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on Thursday, minutes after the news was announced by Buckingham Palace.
The former president, who met the Queen in 2019, commented on the Queen’s “generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor”, adding that she was a “beautiful lady”.
“Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief,” he wrote in a series of “truths”.
John Bowden reports.
Trump reacts to Queen Elizabeth’s death: ‘There was nobody like her!’
Former president releases statement on ‘Truth Social’ platform
Capacity limits at Queen’s funeral likely limit US representation to president and first lady
There has been much speculation as to whether other US officials or past presidents will be able to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on 19 September. The question may have been answered in a protocol document distributed to London embassies on Saturday that states each country will be limited to one head of state plus their spouse or partner.
Foreign leaders ‘to be bussed to Queen’s funeral as helicopters, private cars banned’
Restriction of one leader and partner per country due to capacity constraints at Westminster Abbey
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have confirmed they will be attending.
The rules laid out by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office may have helpfully allowed US officials to sidestep the awkward possibility of both Mr Biden and former President Donald Trump attending at a time when it’s unlikely either would want to be in the same room as the other.
Could Biden bring Trump to Britain for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?
Barack Obama had attended Nelson Mandela’s funeral with George Bush and Bill Clinton
