‘Mitch McConnell can no longer do the job’: Donald Trump slams Senate leader over infrastructure deal

Mitch McConnell stuck with Donald Trump throughout his time in office, despite deep differences between the two men

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Thursday 01 July 2021 02:30
comments
<p>Donald Trump slammed former ally Mitch McConnell, saying that the recent bipartisan infrastructure shows the GOP needs ‘someone better.’</p>

Donald Trump slammed former ally Mitch McConnell, saying that the recent bipartisan infrastructure shows the GOP needs ‘someone better.’

(AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump slammed his former ally Mitch McConnell, telling a crowd in Texas that the recent bipartisan infrastructure deal shows the Republican party needs “someone better.”

“You need better leadership at the Senate level,” he told Fox News’s Sean Hannity during a townhall-style event on Wednesday evening. “You need someone better than Mitch McConnell. Mitch McConnell can no longer do the job.”

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments