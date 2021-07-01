‘Mitch McConnell can no longer do the job’: Donald Trump slams Senate leader over infrastructure deal
Mitch McConnell stuck with Donald Trump throughout his time in office, despite deep differences between the two men
Josh Marcus
Thursday 01 July 2021 02:30 comments
San Francisco
Donald Trump slammed his former ally Mitch McConnell, telling a crowd in Texas that the recent bipartisan infrastructure deal shows the Republican party needs “someone better.”
“You need better leadership at the Senate level,” he told Fox News’s Sean Hannity during a townhall-style event on Wednesday evening. “You need someone better than Mitch McConnell. Mitch McConnell can no longer do the job.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies