Maxine Waters says when Mitch McConnell ‘opens his mouth I tend to turn him off’

Congresswoman Maxine Waters has blasted Mitch McConnell over his opposition to election reform and says that when he “opens his mouth I tend to turn him off”.

The outspoken California Democrat criticised the Senate minority leader after he vowed to block voting legislation from advancing any further later this month.

Ms Waters was asked about Mr McConnell’s position when she appeared with Jim Acosta on CNN.

“You were talking about your opening compromise and you don’t want to give away the store. It sounds like the store is not open,” for Mr McConnell, said Acosta.

Ms Waters, the chair of the House of Financial Services Committee, did not hold back in her assessment of Mr McConnell.

“I want to tell you that every time Mitch McConnell opens his mouth I tend to turn him off. He is unkind, he does not compromise,” she said.

The congresswoman was also scathing on the GOP opposition to a commission to investigate the US Capitol insurrection on 6 January, amid a right-wing false flag conspiracy that the FBI organised the riot.

“One of the things that we know is that we need a commission, and they are opposing a commission to find out who all was involved,” she said.

“Where did the money come from to send busloads of people in? Who supported them in all of this, and where was the organising taking place?

“I am told that there was organising taking place right in the Trump campaign, and so if they were really concerned about why our Capitol was invaded, and why there was an insurrection, they would support a commission to find out, but they don’t want to know, because too many of them side with them, and support what they have done, and they are not going to call them to task for it.

“It is outrageous what happened to us, and the capitol of the United States was invaded by domestic terrorists, and they don’t want to live up to it, and admit what took place.”