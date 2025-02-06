Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has announced sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) for its supposed “targeting” of the U.S. and Israel.

Trump signed an executive order on Thursday, accusing the ICC of "illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel.”

The order puts visa and financial sanctions on people and their families working on ICC probes of U.S. citizens or allies.

The House of Representatives voted to sanction the court in January following the arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant that the court issued amid war crimes allegations in Gaza, claims Israel rejects. The court also issued a warrant for a Hamas commander, the BBC noted.

The ICC responded to the sanctions at the time, saying that it "regrets any attempts to undermine the court's independence, integrity and impartiality.”

The U.S. is not a member of the international court and has pushed back on numerous occasions against any jurisdiction by the court over U.S. citizens or officials.

“The ICC's recent actions against Israel and the United States set a dangerous precedent, directly endangering current and former United States personnel, including active service members of the Armed Forces, by exposing them to harassment, abuse, and possible arrest,” Trump’s executive order states.

"This malign conduct in turn threatens to infringe upon the sovereignty of the United States and undermines the critical national security and foreign policy work of the United States government and our allies, including Israel," the order says.

The Trump administration is alleging that the ICC, which is based in the Hague in the Netherlands, is putting in place a "shameful moral equivalency" between Israel and Hamas as it issued the warrants for the leaders of Israel and the Hamas commander simultaneously, according to a fact sheet shared by the White House.

The Trump administration thinks that the court is restricting Israel’s right to self-defense as it accuses the court of not looking at Iran and anti-Israel groups. The president also enacted measures to sanction the court during his first term in office, imposing sanctions on ICC officials probing if American forces were guilty of war crimes in Afghanistan. The ICC called the sanctions an "unacceptable attempt to interfere with the rule of law,” according to the BBC.

More follows...