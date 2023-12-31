Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a campaign rally on the third anniversary of the 2021 Capitol riots.

The former president will hold a “Commit to Caucus Rally” in Newton, Iowa, on 6 January 2024, three years after a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol, resulting in five deaths and several injuries. More than 1,000 people have been arrested in connection to the riot, and more than 500 have been sentenced.

Mr Trump is currently facing four federal counts regarding his role in the January 6 riots: obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights. In Maine and Colorado, Mr Trump has even been removed – pending any appeals – from the 2024 ballot for his role in the 6 January riots.

Thad Nearmyer, chair of the Jasper County, Iowa Republican party, told The Daily Beast he didn’t initially think anything of the date.

“And then a little bit later it kind of occurred to me that that date has some significance,” Mr Nearmyer said.

He went on to minimize the impact of the deadly insurrection: “It wasn’t nearly as big of a deal as it was made out to be.”

Mr Trump is likely in the lead in the Iowa caucus. A poll from NBC News, the Des Moines Register and Mediacom projects the former president has garnered first-choice support from 51 per cent of likely Republican caucus attendees.

Mr Trump has visited Iowa multiple times in recent weeks as his team appears to focus on improving turn-out for voters who have never attended an Iowa Republican caucus, CNN reports. He is also warning his supporters to not become complacent despite polls demonstrating his lead.

““We’ve got to be sure that we put this thing away,” Mr Trump said at an Iowa event on 19 December, per CNN. “The poll numbers are scary because we’re leading by so much. The key is you have to get out and vote.”

The Independent has contacted Mr Trump’s office for comment.