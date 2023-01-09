Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A conservative candidate loses re-election and attacks the integrity of the election system while refusing to fully concede defeat. His supporters protest until a hardcore group storms the capital in January. Owing to recent events, this timeline could now be true for either Donald Trump or his far-right ally to the south, former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

On Sunday, masses of Bolsonaro supporters stormed the national congress building and other official sites in the capital of Brasília, part of the movement’s continued, oftentimes violent, protests against Mr Bolsonaro’s election loss to the leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

So far, despite the many parallels to January 6, Donald Trump has refrained from offering any remarks on the siege in Brazil.

Mr Trump was clearly active, continuing his round-the-clock commentary on his Truth Social network , including posting news articles and calling congressman Adam Schiff a “sleazebag and a traitor” throughout the hours when hundreds of Bolsonaro diehards were smashing through official buildings.

The Independent has contacted Mr Trump for comment.

In 2022, Mr Trump endorsed the far-right Bolsonaro’s election bid

“President Jair Bolsonaro and I have become great friends over the past few years. He fights hard for, and loves, the people of Brazil—Just like I do for the people of the United States,” Mr Trump said in a statement in October.

“Brazil is lucky to have a man such as Jair Bolsonaro working for them,” he added.

The admiration is mutual.

Mr Bolsonaro, who has been dubbed the “ Trump of the Tropics ,” shares many of Mr Trump’s conservative views criticising immigration, political correctness, and what both men call the “fake news.”

“May I say that Brazil and the United States stand side by side in their efforts to ensure liberties and respect to traditional family lifestyles with respect to God our creator … and against fake news,” Mr Bolsonaro, said during a visit to the US in 2019.

The former Brazilian president also used similar tactics after his election defeat, consistently challenging the election results, refusing to concede, and skipping his successor’s inauguration.

The US right, including those within the Trump circle, has been heavily courting Brazil, which like the US has a large evangelical population and sharp divides over issues like race and the economy.