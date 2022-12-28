Trump news – live: Jan 6 probe shows ex-president wanted ‘blanket pardons’ for rioters as taxes release loom
Former president’s tax returns expected to be released by House Ways and Means Committee on Friday
January 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump ‘conspiracy’
The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol has released a trove of 18 additional transcripts from interviews with Donald Trump allies.
The transcripts, released on Tuesday, included testimony from the likes of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, “Stop the Steal” rally organised Ali Alexander and the former president’s director of personnel Johnny McEntee.
In Mr McEntee’s testimony, he told the panel that Mr Trump was considering “blanket pardons” for rioters who stormed the Capitol. Mr McEntee said that former White House counsel Pat Cipollone refused.
Other revelations from the transcripts include Ms Hutchinson recalling a moment on 4 January 2021 – two days before the insurrection – when Marjorie Taylor Greene was discussing QAnon with Mr Trump.
“Those are all my people,” she recalled Ms Greene saying.
The latest revelations from the January 6 House probe come ahead of Mr Trump’s finances falling under the spotlight later this week when the House Ways and Means Committee is expected to release the former president’s tax returns on Friday.
Biden won’t speak freely near Secret Service and thinks agents lied about dog bite incident, book reveals
A new book claims president’s trust in the agents who protect him has been frayed by the agency’s destruction of text messages sought by the House January 6 select committee.
Anger as Meghan Markle branded a ‘narcissist’ on same scale as Trump, Musk, Kanye West and Bankman-Fried
Politico has come under fire for including Meghan Markle on an end-of-year list of “narcissists” alongside Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Kanye West and Sam Bankman-Fried.
The opinion article, headlined 2022 Is the Year We All Finally Got Tired of Narcissists, provoked a furious response on social media for comparing the Duchess of Sussex to a rogues’ gallery of alleged fraudsters, antisemites, and miscreants.
ICYMI: GOP begins to turn on newly-elected George Santos over ‘despicable and unfathomable’ lies
Congressman-elect George Santos is already beginning to see his own party turn on him, days before he is to take office as one of the newest members of the House representing New York City.
The Republican politician has faced a barrage of criticism since a flurry of news reports revealed that he never went to college where he said he studied, never worked where he said he was employed, and was not, as he had previously claimed, Jewish or descended from survivors of the Holocaust.
Cassidy Hutchinson told Jan 6 committee that Taylor Greene discussed QAnon with Trump
The former aide to Mark Meadows told the committee in two interviews that the far-right conspiracy theory was discussed within White House circles.
She told the panel in her June interview that QAnon was discussed during a December 2020 meeting between Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers, including Marjorie Taylor Greene.
“I remember Marjorie Taylor Greene bringing QAnon up several times, though, in the presence of the president, privately with Mark,” Ms Hutchinson testified.
“I remember Mark having a few conversations, too, about – more specific to QAnon stuff and more about the idea that they had with the election and, you know, not as much pertaining to the planning of the January 6th rally.”
She also said in her May interview that Ms Greene brought up QAnon with Mr Trump during a rally in Georgia on 4 January 2021.
“Ms Greene came up and began talking to us about QAnon and QAnon going to the rally, and she had a lot of constituents that are QAnon, and they’ll all be there,” Ms Hutchinson said.
“And she was showing him pictures of them travelling up to Washington, D.C., for the rally on the 6th.”
Supreme Court keeps Trump-era migrant ban in place for now
Title 42 will remain in force until the Supreme Court considers the case in February.
House committee expected to release Trump’s taxes Friday
Former President Donald Trump’s tax returns are expected to be released by the House Ways and Means committee on Friday, a congressional aide confirmed Tuesday.
The US Supreme Court will permit a Trump-era order barring most migrants from claiming asylum after crossing the US-Mexico border to remain in force while it considers arguments over whether a group of Republican-led states will be able to argue on behalf of the policy.
Chief Justice John Roberts, Trump-appointed justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh, and GOP-appointed justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas voted to grant a request by the states, led by Arizona, to hear the case, which is an appeal of a US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruling denying the states’ request to intervene in order to overturn a District of Columbia-based federal judge’s order overturning the policy, known as Title 42.
ICYMI: Trump says he hosted Kanye West and Nick Fuentes because he’s ‘overly generous’
Donald Trump defended his dinner with antisemitic rapper Kanye West and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes saying he hosted them at Mar-a-Lago out of generosity.
The 45th president said West has “always been very good” to him and believed the rapper “wanted advice”. West called him and asked if he could meet because he had a lot of problems, Mr Trump said.
“And I do that for people, sometimes at my own risk, I guess. But I do that for people,” the former president told New York Magazine.
House committee expected to release Trump's taxes Friday
Former President Donald Trump’s tax returns are expected to be released by the House Ways and Means Committee on Friday.
ICYMI: Lake on hook for $33K in witness fees in failed challenge
A judge has ordered Kari Lake, the Republican who lost the Arizona governor’s race, to pay $33,000 in fees for witnesses who helped defend election officials against Lake’s failed challenge of her defeat to Democrat Katie Hobbs, but rejected a request for hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees for the attorneys who defended the officials.
