Trump gloats against ‘political thugs’ of Jan 6 committee after it withdraws subpoena

Donald Trump has slammed the Jan 6 special committee after it decided to withdraw its subpoena as it concluded its investigation into the Capitol insurrection.

The committee probing the attack on the US capitol had subpoenaed the one-time president in October for documents and testimony related to the events around 6 January 2021.

He responded by suing the committee to block the subpoena against him.

After its withdrawal on Wednesday, Mr Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social, claiming he did “nothing wrong” as he repeated the unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged in favour of Joe Biden.

“Was just advised that the Unselect Committee of political Thugs has withdrawn the Subpoena of me concerning the January 6th Protest of the CROOKED 2020 Presidential Election,” he wrote.

“They probably did so because they knew I did nothing wrong, or they were about to lose in Court. Perhaps the FBI’s involvement in RIGGING the Election played into their decision. In any event, the Subpoena is DEAD!”

Earlier on Wednesday, Bennie Thompson, chairman of the panel probing the Capitol riot, wrote to Mr Trump’s attorney informing them about the withdrawal of subpoena, reported CNN.

“In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena,” Mr Thompson wrote.

“Therefore, through this letter, I hereby formally withdraw the subpoena issued to former President Trump, and notify you that he is no longer obligated to comply or produce records in response to said subpoena,” he added.