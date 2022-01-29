Donald Trump Jr’s ‘pathetic’ meme showing Joe Biden and Xi Jinping called out online
The photoshopped meme led to users calling him out for his father’s alleged ties to Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump Jr has posted a lewd meme that depicts US president Joe Biden to be subservient to Chinese premier Xi Jingping, for which he is being widely criticised online as “pathetic” and “hateful”.
The photoshopped meme, shared on Instagram on Friday, depicts Mr Xi using Mr Biden as a sled against the backdrop of what is supposed to be the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
“This will be the only event I’ll be tuning in for at the Dictatorial Commie Regime Games,” read the younger Trump’s caption.
Last December, the Biden administration announced that no US government officials would attend the global sporting event in China that begins on 4 February, in a diplomatic boycott.
The pullout was intended to send a message to China on the international stage without restricting the participation of American athletes.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki made the announcement about the US’s boycott of the Olympics, citing China’s “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, and other human rights abuses.”
Mr Trump’s meme was widely criticised online, with multiple social media users drawing attention to his father and former US president Donald Trump’s ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin.
One user wrote: “Yeah Junior, way to deflect [laughing emoji]. The whole world knows your daddy is Putin’s little princess.”
Another Instagram user commented: “Sometimes I think you could not bring further shame to your name and that of your children, and then you go ahead and do it! Pathetic!!!”
A third questioned why Meta – formerly Facebook, that owns Instagram – allowed “this type of post, promoting hate?”
The offensive meme follows Mr Trump’s odd rant against Mr Biden, titled “Pathetic: Biden can’t read a teleprompter!” that has been viewed over 400,000 times since it was posted.
“You know what, can’t put Joe Biden in the same room with someone, he might let one rip. Guys… Joe Biden… is what stands between us and… a nuclear capable China. Joe Biden is the guy they’re gonna call at three in the morning… if there’s a serious crisis… with Russia,” Mr Trump said in the video.
The video was widely condemned, with one Facebook user writing that Mr Trump needs “an intervention” for drug use.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies