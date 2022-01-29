Donald Trump Jr has posted a lewd meme that depicts US president Joe Biden to be subservient to Chinese premier Xi Jingping, for which he is being widely criticised online as “pathetic” and “hateful”.

The photoshopped meme, shared on Instagram on Friday, depicts Mr Xi using Mr Biden as a sled against the backdrop of what is supposed to be the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

“This will be the only event I’ll be tuning in for at the Dictatorial Commie Regime Games,” read the younger Trump’s caption.

Last December, the Biden administration announced that no US government officials would attend the global sporting event in China that begins on 4 February, in a diplomatic boycott.

The pullout was intended to send a message to China on the international stage without restricting the participation of American athletes.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki made the announcement about the US’s boycott of the Olympics, citing China’s “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, and other human rights abuses.”

Earlier this month, Trump Jr posted an offensive rant against Biden on Facebook that was also widely criticised (Getty Images)

Mr Trump’s meme was widely criticised online, with multiple social media users drawing attention to his father and former US president Donald Trump’s ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

One user wrote: “Yeah Junior, way to deflect [laughing emoji]. The whole world knows your daddy is Putin’s little princess.”

Another Instagram user commented: “Sometimes I think you could not bring further shame to your name and that of your children, and then you go ahead and do it! Pathetic!!!”

A third questioned why Meta – formerly Facebook, that owns Instagram – allowed “this type of post, promoting hate?”

The offensive meme follows Mr Trump’s odd rant against Mr Biden, titled “Pathetic: Biden can’t read a teleprompter!” that has been viewed over 400,000 times since it was posted.

“You know what, can’t put Joe Biden in the same room with someone, he might let one rip. Guys… Joe Biden… is what stands between us and… a nuclear capable China. Joe Biden is the guy they’re gonna call at three in the morning… if there’s a serious crisis… with Russia,” Mr Trump said in the video.

The video was widely condemned, with one Facebook user writing that Mr Trump needs “an intervention” for drug use.