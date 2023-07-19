Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Former president Donald Trump being charged over the January 6 insurrection would mark the end of civilisation – that is, according to his eldest son.

Donald Trump Jr made the comment during an interview with rightwing broadcaster Real America’s Voice, also suggesting that civilisation was actually due to end soon anyway.

“This is like the end of the civilisation,” he said. “And, you know, if you look at the timing, most civilisations last 250 years, we’re at about 248 – so we are in serious trouble if we don’t right this ship.”

His comments came as the former president took to Truth Social to reveal he had been notified by the Department of Justice of his status as a target of the investigation into the January 6 attack, the first real confirmation that he could face criminal charges for his role in the hourslong siege of Capitol Hill.

“On Sunday night, while I was with my family ... HORRIFYING NEWS for our country was given to me by my attorneys,” said Mr Trump.

“Deranged Jack Smith ... sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.”

The exact number of charges Mr Trump may face related to the DoJ’s January 6 probe is not yet known, nor is the extent of the criminal accusations he may face.

The House’s select committee investigating January 6 previously recommended a handful of charges at the conclusion of their hearings in 2022, including the charge of giving comfort to an insurrection.

Mr Trump Jr shared his father’s statement on Twitter on Tuesday and added his own comment: “It never ends! The corrupted bureaucrats of the swamp will do anything to stop my father from fighting for you & putting Americans first. This is a mockery of justice & our constitution. We are a Third World nation in rapid decline, with only one cure. RE-ELECT DONALD J TRUMP!”