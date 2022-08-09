Jump to content
Donald Trump Jr mocked after saying FBI raid on his father’s home was ‘ripping this country apart’

FBI agents conducted a search at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida’s Palm Beach

Sravasti Dasgupta
Tuesday 09 August 2022 09:41
FBI raids former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

Former president Donald Trump’s son was mocked on social media after he claimed that the raids conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents at Mar-a-Lago on Monday evening were “ripping the country apart.”

In a statement on Twitter Donald Trump Jr said: “Biden’s out of control DOJ [Department of Justice] is ripping this country apart with how they’re openly targeting their political enemies.”

“This is what you see happen in 3rd World Banana Republics!!!”

Mr Trump’s comments came after FBI agents conducted a search at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida’s Palm Beach.

“It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections,” the former president said in a statement on Monday evening.

His son Eric Trump later said in an interview on Fox News that the raids were in connection with the search concerning boxes of documents that his father brought with him from the White House.

He added that his father has been cooperating with the National Archives on the matter for months.

Donald Trump Jr’s statement however was mocked with memes and jokes on social media with several users pointing out that the Trumps were getting paranoid about the law catching up with the former president over his push to overturn the 2020 presidential elections.

Some users also pointed out that while the Trump family blamed president Biden’s government, the FBI officials were appointed during the Trump administration.

The former president, who is being investigated for his role in last January’s Capitol insurrection, is also the subject of a probe by the Department of Justice.

The department is investigating whether Mr Trump or any of his aides violated federal law by mishandling classified documents, which ended up at his Florida home instead of being returned to the National Archives at the end of his term.

