Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump Jr said that he did not know where the $240m raised to fight his father’s 2020 presidential election loss went, according to transcripts released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

The select committee released transcripts of its witness testimony with the former president’s son, along with that of other former Trump administration and campaign officials, and other figures involved in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot.

During one point in Mr Trump Jr’s testimony, an interviewer noted that the Trump campaign raised about $250m to fight the election results, but only used $10m in litigation.

Asked if he knew where the rest of the money went, Mr Trump Jr replied: “I do not.”

As for whether he had any conversations with his father about what happened to the rest of the money raised, he said: “Not that I recall.”

Earlier in the interview, Mr Trump Jr said that Save America PAC, his father’s main political action committee, paid for the legal fees of some of the people who had testified before select committee. But Mr Trump Jr said that the PAC had not paid for his legal fees.

“I don’t know if that was an offer,” he said. “I’ve certainly asked for them to do that since - but yes.”

Mr Trump Jr’s fiancée, former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, was among the many whose transcripts the committee released.

In addition, the committee released the transcripts of testimony from former Trump administration official Stephen Miller, former director of strategic communications Alyssa Farah Griffin and Stephanie Grisham, who resigned her position as chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump after the riot.

The committee released its full report last week as its mandate expires at the end of this Congress and Republicans are set to take the majority early next year.