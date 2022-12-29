✕ Close January 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump ‘conspiracy’

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol has released a trove of 18 additional transcripts from interviews with Donald Trump allies.

The transcripts, released on Tuesday, included testimony from the likes of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, “Stop the Steal” rally organised Ali Alexander and the former president’s director of personnel Johnny McEntee.

The release occurred as the committee concludes its final days in Washington. The panel will be dissolved upon the new Congress taking office on 3 January, and as such lawmakers withdrew their outstanding subpoenas on Wednesday including one targeting Donald Trump.

He and others had ignored the committee’s demands for testimony; some Republican members of Congress were referred to the House Ethics Committee for dodging similar subpoenas.

The latest revelations from the January 6 House probe come ahead of Mr Trump’s finances falling under the spotlight later this week when the House Ways and Means Committee is expected to release the former president’s tax returns on Friday.