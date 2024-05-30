Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump Jr has shared a look inside the room at the Manhattan courthouse where former president Donald Trump is awaiting the verdict in his hush money trial.

Trump’s eldest son shared the video on TikTok on Wednesday. “I’m here with your favorite president, we’re cranking out a couple of mean tweets here at the courthouse,” he told viewers.

Following his Twitter ban from the Jan 6 Capitol riot, the former president has shared all of his musings and news via his own social media platform, Truth Social.

“Why don’t you read that last one,” Don Jr asked his father on the video.

“I think I’m going to put it out instead of reading it,” Trump said. “I know my son is doing very well on social media, I’m proud of him.”

“Stay tuned, it’ll be a doozy,” Don Jr added.

The nondescript room has white walls, a cooler in the background and what appears to be candy on a plate on the table in front of the former president. Trump seemed to be going through a stack of papers in the clip.

Aides to Trump often print out tweets and articles for the former president’s perusal.

It’s unclear what social media post that Don Jr was referring to but his father put out a number of screeds on Wednesday and links to several Fox News videos.

One video shows Fox News host Shannon Bream explaining that the hush money trial is being handled by New York state and not the federal government, and there is no connection to the Department of Justice and President Joe Biden.

“I never knew Shannon Bream was so ‘naïve,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “In her interview with my Representative, Alina Habba, Shannon just suggested that Crooked Joe Biden was not involved in my Show Trial. HOW STUPID!”

He added: “Not only is he involved, he is virtually leading it, and all of the other Trials as well - Meaning, his people, because he’s not mentally sharp enough to lead anything! Just take a look at the DOJ/White House Thugs involved, and everything else. Biden is incompetent, and feels that Weaponization is the only way he can win. He’s counting on the Shannon Breams of the World to get him there. Bad day for Shannon!”

There is no evidence to suggest that President Biden has directed the Justice Department or anyone else to go after Trump.

Jury deliberations are underway in Trump’s first criminal trial. He faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in an effort to cover up payments to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election. Daniels alleged that she had an affair with Trump in 2006, something the former president denies.