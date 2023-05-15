Trump attacks Kaitlan Collins over CNN town hall: ‘Not exactly Barbara Walters’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former president Donald Trump has lambasted CNN town hall host Kaitlan Collins after the network was criticised for hosting the event.

The backlash against CNN began long before the town hall actually got underway – with critics questioning the decision to host someone who was impeached for inciting the January 6 Capitol riot and who was previously banned from several social media platforms.

Later, questions were raised when Mr Trump was found liable of sexual abuse one day before the town hall – prompting concern over whether it was appropriate to host an event publicising the former president – and continued when Mr Trump appeared to use the event as a defacto campaign rally to spew bile and make false statements.

However, Mr Trump appeared to view the criticism as a judgement of CNN’s moderator Ms Collins, rather than of himself.

“It’s really amazing to watch the head of CNN get absolutely lambasted for asking me to do a so-called Town Hall,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform on Sunday night.

“In all fairness, nobody had any problems with what he wanted to do until after the show started, when they quickly realized that Ms. Collins was not exactly Barbara Walters, or even close.

“That’s when the trouble from the Radical Left started. Neurotic little AOC with the bad looking boyfriend, went crazy.

“’He owns CNN, he’s in their head,’ they screamed. CNN, take the GREAT RATINGS!”

Although Mr Trump slammed Ms Collins, other commentators and broadcasters hit out at the former president over the town hall.

Donald Trump and Kaitlan Collins during the CNN town hall (Will Lanzoni/CNN)

CNN’s Anderson Cooper admitted the event was a disaster on his show Anderson Cooper 360 last week.

“Many of you are upset that someone who attempted to destroy our democracy was invited to sit on the stage in front of a crowd of Republican voters to answer questions and predictably continued to spew lie after lie after lie. And I get it. It was disturbing,” he said.

However, Mr Cooper’s defence of CNN for hosting the show also promoted its own criticism.

“If we all only listen to those we agree with, it may actually do the opposite,” he said.